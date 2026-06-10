HGEA Joins ILWU in endorsing Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona for House District 14

Pāʻele Kiakona. PC: courtesy

The Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA), AFSCME Local 152, AFL-CIO, has endorsed Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona for Hawaiʻi State House District 14.

The endorsement reflects support for Kiakona’s advocacy on housing, economic security, and community-led recovery efforts in West Maui. “By looking outside the traditional party structure to back a Green Party grassroots organizer, HGEA has shattered political tradition, signaling a profound paradigm shift that prioritizes consistent, on-the-ground presence and community accountability over partisan labels,” according to a news release announcement.

The endorsement follows ILWU Local 142’s endorsement of Kiakona last month, bringing together significant public- and private-sector labor support behind his campaign.

As West Maui continues its recovery and rebuilding efforts, labor organizations are placing increased emphasis on housing affordability, economic stability, and local leadership. Kiakona’s campaign has vocalized these priorities since entering the race, focusing on:

Housing Sovereignty: Expanding long-term housing opportunities for local residents and addressing the impacts of short-term vacation rentals.

Expanding long-term housing opportunities for local residents and addressing the impacts of short-term vacation rentals. Economic Justice: Supporting living wages and policies that help working families remain in their communities.

Supporting living wages and policies that help working families remain in their communities. Community-Led Recovery: Ensuring rebuilding decisions are guided by residents and local priorities.

“I am deeply grateful to receive the endorsement of HGEA,” Kiakona said. “Our county workers, educators, health professionals, and public servants have been the backbone of West Maui’s recovery, and I don’t take lightly the trust they are placing in this campaign. Receiving support from major public- and private-sector organizations tells me that the fight for working families is bigger than any one party or candidate. I look forward to earning that trust every day by standing up for strong public infrastructure, respected workers, and local families who deserve to stay in the place they call home.”

Kiakona is a Lahaina native, community organizer, and lead advocate for Lahaina Strong. He has been a central figure in recovery efforts, advocating for housing rights, community-led rebuilding, and the protection of local resources following the 2023 wildfires.

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.