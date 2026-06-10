Maui News

Kahului woman reported missing by concerned family member

June 10, 2026, 5:57 AM HST
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Autumn Woods

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Autumn Woods, 47, of Kahului.

Woods was reported missing by a concerned family member on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after they were unable to connect with her since Sunday, May 10, 2026. Attempts to reach Wood via cell phone were unsuccessful, as there was no response.

Woods is known to frequent the Pāʻia area and does not have a vehicle.

Woods is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has what appears to be leaves and a branch tattooed on the top of her left foot.  It is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you know the whereabouts of Woods, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-015046.

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