Planning Department to provide update on County zoning code rewrite at June 17 meeting, other sessions

County of Maui aerial photo of Central Maui housing.

Residents, businesses and other stakeholders across Maui Nui are encouraged to stay informed and get involved as the County of Maui Department of Planning prepares to offer an update on the rewrite of Title 19 of the Maui County Code — the foundational set of laws governing how land and buildings throughout the County can be used and developed.

The T19 Rewrite team will first present to the Maui County Council’s Housing and Land Use Committee on June 17, 2026, at 9 a.m. It will cover the T19 Rewrite, which aims to create a more cohesive and modernized zoning code that reflects the shared vision of the County’s General Plan and addresses the opportunities and challenges of today. To learn more and subscribe for updates, visit www.t19rewrite.org .

“This presentation is the beginning of an important, multiyear effort to create a new zoning code for Maui County – and we want our community to be an active partner throughout this process,” said County Planning Director Jacky Takakura. “This session will provide an overview of what to expect in the months and years ahead, including how and when the public can share their perspectives and help shape the future of our communities. While no new zoning code content will be presented at this time, community involvement from the start is essential to building a code that reflects Maui County’s values and vision.”

Following the Council committee meeting, the team will offer presentations at planning commissions across the islands. Meeting dates are subject to change, and residents should visit MauiCounty.us/agendas for up-to-date schedules and agenda items.

Presentations are scheduled for the following dates:

Maui Planning Commission on July 14 at 9 a.m.

Lānaʻi Planning Commission on July 15 at 5 p.m.

Molokaʻi Planning Commission on July 22 at 11 a.m.

For general County Department of Planning information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/planning .