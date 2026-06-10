Results: 32nd annual Pōhai Nā Keiki Nalu ‘Gathering of the Surf Kids’ at Launiupoko

Alice Grier rides backside on an inside wave in girl’s shortboard 9-10. PC: Matt Cibulka

Alice Grier won two divisions while Balou Patituci-Dominguez won the biggest age group at the 32nd annual Pōhai Nā Keiki Nalu (Gathering of the Surf Kids) Saturday at Launiupoko Park.

Balou Patituci-Dominguez. PC: Matt Cibulka

The waves were small but contestable, and the smiles were big and non-stop at the contest which featured over 250 competitors in 14 shortboard, longboard, and bodyboard age divisions. The free event raised over $5,000 for the family of Kai Wyatt, a local 6-year-old who is fighting leukemia.

Grier won the girl’s shortboard 9-10, and the longboard 7-9 divisions. “It was super fun, and a bunch of friends were there,” Grier said. “It was really fun to compete with other people.”

The fourth-grader from Haʻikū rode a familiar 4’11” shortboard in the final. “I’m used to that board,” Grier said. “I’ve had that board for three years and I’ve learned to paddle really fast on it.”

Grier’s younger brother, Gordon, won the boy’s shortboard 7-8.

Patitiuci claimed the boy’s shortboard 9-10, the biggest division with 30 surfers. “I’m psyching, I love this contest,” Patituci said.

It was the first shortboard win for the Makawao fourth-grader. “It felt really good to surf with my friends and get my first win. Just stoked to be here.”

Three competitors repeated their wins from a year ago. Bandit Udell took the boy’s shortboard 5-6, Maya Andrade won the girl’s 7-8, and Kalli Sprenger claimed the bodyboard 10-12 again.

The other champions included: Bryce Martins (boy’s shortboard 11-12), Xavier Young (boy’s longboard 7-9), Elan Bar (boy’s longboard 10-12), Norah Jordan (girl’s shortboard 5-6), Sayler Udell (girl’s shortboard 11-12), Lucia de Castro (girl’s longboard 10-12), and Kupuohi Fong (bodyboard 7-9).

Lucia de Castro displays stylish riding in winning the girl’s longboard 10-12. PC: Matt Cibulka

Results

Boys

Shortboard 5-6 years

Bandit Udell 17.00 Aero Mason 11.83 Eli Diblasi 11.33 Banks Henry 9.77 Caio Browne 9.10 Coast Ryan 8.97

Shortboard 7-8 years

Gordon Grier 11.86 Eli Ching 11.00 Manaia Ah Hee 10.00 Noah Kai Silva 9.23 Jeremiah Skousen 8.87 Xavior Hayes 7.90

Shortboard 9-10 years

Balou Batitucci-Dominguez 16.00 Xavier Young 15.84 Greyson Daproza 10.50 Rocco Swift 9.30 Jack Grier 8.50 Carver Masserman 8.27

Shortboard 11-12 years

Bryce Martins 16.50 Julian Libitsky 13.27 Elan Bar 10.17 Aukan Messera 10.00 Trey Olson 7.87 Akash Glickenhaus 7.53

Longboard 7-9 years

Xavier Young 16.50 Eli Ching 9.43 J.J. Lucas 8.30 Shiloh Friday 8.24 Gordon Grier 6.40 Guide Udell 5.50

Longboard 10-12 years

Elan Bar 12.96 Greyson Daproza 10.90 Manu Duhau 10.83 Carver Masserman 10.17 Rocco Swift 9.50 Ford Borneman 8.57

Girls

Shortboard 5-6 years

Norah Jordan 15.90 Serena Chagas 15.66 Peyton Sprague 15.60 Kenzy Nakahashi 14.40 Leia Sloan 14.20 Kaia Nakihei 11.13

Shortboard 7-8 years

Maya Andrade 15.23 Rae Fausett 12.67 Bria Nakahashi 12.30 River Staubitser 11.90 Senna Hughes 10.56 June Frierson 9.73

Shortboard 9-10 years

Alice Grier 14.33 Kajarine Edelhertz 13.60 Rylah Clark 11.90 Cora de Castro 11.17 Millie Colpas 11.04 Sage Schweitzer 9.60

Shortboard 11-12 years

Sayler Udell 15.17 Peata Lee-Hubin 13.94 Brynn Payne 9.97 Kalli Sprenger 9.94 Madison Cambier 9.90 Capri Mathers 7.00

Longboard 7-9 years

Alice Grier 13.83 Cora de Castro 11.54 Malia Black 10.54 Mia Erck 9.44 Marina Duhau 8.93 Maia Bar 8.14

Longboard 10-12 years

Lucia de Castro 13.50 Sayler Udell 11.00 Peata Lee-Hubin 10.57 Tiare Sloan 10.20 Brynn Payne 10.00 Millie Colpas 9.37

Mixed

Bodyboard 7-9 years

Kupuohi Fong 14.10 Kaiola Hue Sing 10.90 Felix Swift 10.80 Nahe Palmeira 9.07 Bria Nakahashi 7.46 Naulu Fong 7.43

Bodyboard 10-12 years

Kalli Sprenger 16.34 Kaikane Hue Sing 13.57 Landon Schubarth 13.20 Kealaleihoku Labenz 8.84 Aukan Messera 8.83 Blake Murray 7.83