Lahaina Cannery offers super large screen experience for World Cup 2026

A flier promotes a large-screen experience for watching this year’s World Cup soccer action. Courtesy image

Soccer fans are invited to the Lahaina Cannery and Sergio’s Cantina to watch live World Cup 2026 action with watch parties, food and drinks throughout the tournament on a massive 220” TV.

Hosted by Sergio’s Cantina, fans can enjoy food and drink specials while cheering on their favorite teams throughout the tournament. Drink specials include buckets of beer, Boilermakers, Buchanitas and Don Julio 1942 tequila anejo in the FIFA special edition bottle. (The customer who drinks the last shot of Don Julio 1942 gets to keep the bottle.)

Featured Watch Parties Include:

Thursday, June 11 – Mexico vs. South Africa | 9 a.m.

Lahaina Cannery opens early at 8:30 AM

Friday, June 12 – USA vs. Paraguay | 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 – Mexico vs. South Korea | 3 p.m.

Friday, June 19 – USA vs. Australia | 9 a.m.

Lahaina Cannery opens early at 8:30 AM

Wednesday, June 24 – Mexico vs. Czechia | 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 25 – USA vs. Turkiye | 4 p.m.

TBD Additional & Semi-Final Games

Sunday, July 19 – World Cup Final | 9 a.m.

Lahaina Cannery opens early at 8:30 AM

Lahaina Cannery will showcase as many World Cup matches as possible throughout the tournament. Additional watch parties will be added depending on team advancement and official scheduling.

“Come cheer on your favorite teams, enjoy special game-day food and drink specials from Sergio’s Cantina, as well as dining options from Bistro Gourmandise, Ganotisis’ Pacific Rim Cuisine, Lahaina Sushi Ko, and Lahaina Thai Ono. Experience the excitement of the world’s biggest soccer tournament with friends and family this summer!”

To stay up to date on upcoming events, store hours and the latest happenings at Lahaina Cannery, visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook and Instagram.

In addition, Lahaina Cannery continues to offer a variety of free weekly events for the community. Activities include:

Zumba Classes: Mondays, 9 to 10 a.m.

Hula Lessons: Thursdays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Magic Shows: Saturdays, noon to 1 p.m.

Hula Shows: Sundays, 1 to 2 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy Pau Hana Concert Series, featuring live music from local musicians from 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Stop by Sergio’s Bar Truck and the Dining Lot for refreshments and local eats while enjoying the performances. Please note that free weekly events and Pau Hana Concert Series times may vary during the FIFA World Cup. For the most up-to-date event schedule, visit Lahaina Cannery’s Website or follow it on social media.

The Lahaina Arts Society gathers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday and Saturday on the lawn area of the parking lot. Guests are invited to talk story with local artists showcasing paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry, and more.