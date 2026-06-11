Maui police partner with Home Depot loss prevention for ‘Operation Barcode Bandits’ targeting shoplifting

The Maui Police Department partnered with Home Depot to address ongoing retail theft concerns affecting both the business and the broader community.

In collaboration with Home Depot Loss Prevention personnel and the Wailuku Patrol District Community Policing Unit, a comprehensive enforcement initiative was developed and conducted under the operation code name “Barcode Bandits.”

Operation Barcode Bandits resulted in the arrest and charging of five individuals for shoplifting-related offenses, including a 20-year-old Kīhei male, a 34-year-old Pāʻia male, a 36-year-old Wailuku male, a 39-year-old Haʻikū male, and a 65-year-old Kahului male*. The operation also led to five felony drug arrests, one felony arrest for Habitual Property Crime, and one felony arrest for Unauthorized Possession of Confidential Personal Information.

The two-day operation on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9 and 10, 2026, brought together Home Depot Loss Prevention Agents and personnel from the Maui Police Department’s Community Policing Unit, Vice Division, Traffic Section, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Maui County Prosecutor’s Office. Plainclothes officers collaborated with loss prevention staff to identify and apprehend individuals engaged in retail theft and other criminal activity within the store.

Retail theft continues to be a significant challenge for local businesses, resulting in substantial financial losses that ultimately impact the community through higher costs and reduced resources. Many of those responsible are repeat offenders who frequently target multiple businesses throughout Maui County.

Police say this operation demonstrates the Maui Police Department’s commitment to proactive, community-oriented policing and strategic partnerships that address crime and quality-of-life concerns.

“By working closely with local businesses and community stakeholders, we can identify problems, develop effective solutions, and hold offenders accountable,” police said in a news release. “The Maui Police Department remains committed to strengthening these partnerships and encourages businesses and residents to engage with us so we can work together to address community concerns and enhance public safety throughout Maui County.”

*Note: The Maui Police Department no longer routinely releases mug shots, names, and other identifying details because of a 9th Circuit ruling. The ruling notes that once online, the information remains public indefinitely, even if charges are dropped or the person is found not guilty. However, the department notes that exceptions exist when public safety or crime prevention justifies the release, such as warning the public about dangerous fugitives.