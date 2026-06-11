Maui Weather Forecast for June 11, 2026

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 78 to 84. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 65 to 74. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. North winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 84. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 47 to 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 72. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 47 to 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 60 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 56 to 73. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light to moderate trades will persist through the weekend, bringing clouds and shower activity to windward and mauka locations. Winds may be light enough to develop localized land and sea breezes, where afternoon shower activity may move over interior and leeward areas. Trades are expected to then strengthening again late this weekend into early next week.

Discussion

Moisture-laden trades will continue to move across the Hawaiian Islands this morning, responsible for allocating isolated to scattered showers across windward and mauka areas through the afternoon, increasing to scattered to numerous overnight into tomorrow morning. Shower coverage will decrease thereafter as drier conditions succumb the state, expected to persist through the weekend.

As the subtropical ridge overhead slowly begins to weaken and slide northeastward, trades will respond, gradually easing through the remainder of the week. This will open the doors for localized land and sea breeze development through the weekend, introducing leeward and interior afternoon clouds and showers during the afternoon hours, followed by overnight clearing. However, given the lack of moisture available, shower activity during this time will likely remain light and short-lived.

Model guidance continues to support the return of light to moderate trades early next week as a strengthening surface ridge builds north of the island chain. Additionally, model guidance showcases bands of moisture arriving from the east of the Hawaiian Islands. leading to periodic upticks in shower activity across windward and mauka areas as early as Sunday night and prevailing through the latter end of next week.

Aviation

Trade winds will ease slightly over the next couple of days as a surface ridge north of the islands weakens. Low cigs and SHRA expected along windward and mauka locations. MVFR conds possible otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward locations of Oahu to the Big Island. Conds should improve later this morning.

Marine

High pressure far north of the area will weaken and move east as a front passes by north of the islands. This will cause trade winds to weaken into the the gentle to moderate category with localized land and sea breezes through Saturday. Fresh to locally strong easterly trades will return Sunday through early next week as the surface ridges strengthens north of the state.

A small pulse of south- southwest swell will fill in today into Friday keeping near average surf along south facing shores.

Long-period energy from a storm that passed within our swell window around New Zealand earlier this week is expected to gradually fill in locally late Friday through the weekend. The peak of this storm had seas near 55 feet, and current guidance has this swell peaking Sunday into Monday that will drive surf heights near warning levels. The swell is hitting the Samoa Buoy this morning, so increased confidence in the size of the swell is expected later today as the swell fills in further there. This swell will also coincide with the peak monthly tides and will likely lead to significant wave runup and minor coastal flooding during the first half of next week, particularly during the peak daily high tide cycles. A marine weather statement is also anticipated due to the threat of harbor surges. South shore surf will then remain elevated through much of next week due to the slow decline of this large south swell and a series of more overlapping southerly swells.

East shore surf will slowly decline below seasonal averages through the the weekend as trades ease, then pick up a notch next week as more breezy trades return. No significant swells expected elsewhere.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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