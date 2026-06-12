Binhi at Ani to award $30,000 in scholarships to 20 students

Binhi at Ani will award a total of $30,000 in scholarships to 20 members of the Class of 2026. The four top-rated students will receive $2,500, while 16 students will receive $1,250.

“The success of our annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of our scholarship partners has enabled Binhi at Ani to award twenty scholarships,” said Arnel Alvarez, 2025-2026 Binhi at Ani president. “We are grateful to all those who helped to make it happen.”

An independent panel of judges separately evaluated the scholars and graded them on academic achievement (requiring a minimum 3.5 grade point average), honors and activities, an essay, and letters of recommendation.

“Each student had outstanding academic records and volunteered hundreds of hours of their time to support Maui’s community organizations,” said Edward Garcia, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. “Plus they were active in their school activities and their essay focused on ‘Promoting the Bayanihan Spirit,’ which is the motto of Binhi at Ani.”

The scholarship recipients will be formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 9 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The newly-elected Binhi at Ani 2026-2027 Board of Directors will also be installed.

The 2026 $2,500 Binhi at Ani Scholarship recipients are:

Dominick Philippe Guiwa , son of Reymund Guiwa and Merlyn Guiwa and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend Santa Monica College, majoring in Engineering/Medicine. Guiwa will receive a $2,500 US Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, son of Reymund Guiwa and Merlyn Guiwa and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend Santa Monica College, majoring in Engineering/Medicine. Guiwa will receive a $2,500 US Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Alaina Hook , daughter of Jack Hook and Judith Hook and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Hook will receive a $2,500 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Jack Hook and Judith Hook and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Hook will receive a $2,500 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Allie Kennedy , daughter of Allen Kennedy and Janina Krau and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, will attend Bryant University, majoring in Sports Media. Kennedy will receive a $2,500 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Allen Kennedy and Janina Krau and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, will attend Bryant University, majoring in Sports Media. Kennedy will receive a $2,500 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Layla Merrill, daughter of Mark Merrill and Alexis Merrill and a graduate of Maui Prep Academy, will attend Brigham Young University and she is currently Undecided in her major. Merrill will receive a $2,500 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

The 2026 $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship recipients are:

Aleizay Rose Angel , daughter of Alfonso Angel and Rosita Angel and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend Stanford University, majoring in Biomedical Engineering and Human Biology. Angel will receive a $1,250 Bayer Hawaiʻi/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Alfonso Angel and Rosita Angel and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend Stanford University, majoring in Biomedical Engineering and Human Biology. Angel will receive a $1,250 Bayer Hawaiʻi/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Zeraiah Belmonte , daughter of Jake Belmonte and Leah Belmonte and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Belmonte will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Jake Belmonte and Leah Belmonte and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Belmonte will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Yesha Mae Calivo , daughter of Darwin Calivo and Janette Calivo and a graduate of Lahainaluna High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Liberal Arts. Calivo will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Darwin Calivo and Janette Calivo and a graduate of Lahainaluna High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Liberal Arts. Calivo will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Kylan Kihata , son of Kenneth Kihata and Roselyn Anecito and a graduate of Seabury Hall, will attend the University of San Diego, majoring in Biology/Pre-Med. Kihata will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, son of Kenneth Kihata and Roselyn Anecito and a graduate of Seabury Hall, will attend the University of San Diego, majoring in Biology/Pre-Med. Kihata will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Jack Leone , son of Michael Leone and Angela Leone and a graduate of Maui Prep Academy, will attend Point Loma Nazarene University, majoring in Business & Entrepreneurship. Leone will receive a $1,250 Café O Lei/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, son of Michael Leone and Angela Leone and a graduate of Maui Prep Academy, will attend Point Loma Nazarene University, majoring in Business & Entrepreneurship. Leone will receive a $1,250 Café O Lei/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Jada Maghanoy , daughter of Leo Maghanoy and Nicole Maghanoy and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Liberal Arts. Maghanoy will receive a $1,250 In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Leo Maghanoy and Nicole Maghanoy and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Liberal Arts. Maghanoy will receive a $1,250 In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Rucella Bianca Magliba , daughter of Ronald Magliba and Arlene Magliba and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Magliba will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Ronald Magliba and Arlene Magliba and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Magliba will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Kody Manegdeg , son of Anthony Manegdeg and Lia Ong and a graduate of King Kekaulike High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, majoring in Accounting. Manegdeg will receive a $1,250 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, son of Anthony Manegdeg and Lia Ong and a graduate of King Kekaulike High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, majoring in Accounting. Manegdeg will receive a $1,250 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Caylev Obrero , son of Alfie Obrero and Chealeen Obrero and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Biology. Obrero will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, son of Alfie Obrero and Chealeen Obrero and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Biology. Obrero will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Aaron Omuro , son of Curtis Omuro and Jennifer Omuro and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of California, Los Angeles, majoring in Chemical Engineering. Omuro will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, son of Curtis Omuro and Jennifer Omuro and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of California, Los Angeles, majoring in Chemical Engineering. Omuro will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Khenzy Aliyah Pascua , daughter of Hazel D. Pascua and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Nursing.

, daughter of Hazel D. Pascua and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Nursing. Elisha Rabanes , daughter of Edward Rabanes and Clariza Rabanes and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Biology. Rabanes will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Edward Rabanes and Clariza Rabanes and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Biology. Rabanes will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Angel Lynn Paz Rabino , daughter of Elpido Rabino, Jr. and Nema Rabino and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Culinary Arts. Rabino will receive a $1,250 In Memory of Stanley & Rufina Magbual Scholarship.

, daughter of Elpido Rabino, Jr. and Nema Rabino and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Culinary Arts. Rabino will receive a $1,250 In Memory of Stanley & Rufina Magbual Scholarship. Natasja Riglos , daughter of Junwill Riglos and Shauna Riglos and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, will attend Vanguard University, majoring in Engineering Physics. Riglos will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Junwill Riglos and Shauna Riglos and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, will attend Vanguard University, majoring in Engineering Physics. Riglos will receive a $1,250 Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Teija Wada , daughter of Davin Wada and Mikiala Wada and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, will attend Brigham Young University, majoring in Finance. Wada will receive a $1,250 Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo ʻOhana/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

, daughter of Davin Wada and Mikiala Wada and a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, will attend Brigham Young University, majoring in Finance. Wada will receive a $1,250 Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo ʻOhana/Binhi at Ani Scholarship. Kellee Yi, daughter of Wookjin Yi and Hyangmi Yi and a graduate of Maui High School, will attend San Diego University, majoring in International Business, Japanese Language and Asian Studies. Yi will receive a $1,250 McDonalds of Kahului/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Sponsorships for the July 9, 2026 Seed and Harvest Dinner ($1000 for a table of eight including two scholars) and Individual Tickets ($50) for the Prime Rib/Fish dinner are available. For more information contact Event Chairperson Alfredo Evangelista at 808-242-8100 or via email to AlfredoGEvangelista@gmail.com.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation incorporated in 1985 with a 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Onehee Avenue in Kahului, which opened in 2005 and is the current site of the annual Barrio Fiesta, celebrated on Maui since 1970.