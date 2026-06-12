Maui Surf Forecast for June 13, 2026

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:01 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:35 PM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:29 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small pulses of southerly swell will bring slightly below average surf to south facing shores into Saturday. Surf will begin to trend up by Saturday afternoon as forerunners from a large, long-period swell originating from southeast of New Zealand arrive. Surf is expected to peak Sunday into Monday, approaching warning levels, but most likely to remain at advisory levels. South shore surf will remain elevated through much of next week due to the slow decline of this large south swell and a series of continued overlapping southerly swells.

Very little swell energy is arriving along north facing shores this afternoon, keeping surf tiny to flat. A small bump in surf is possible along north and west facing shores with the arrival of a small northwest swell and a smaller north swell early next week. Weaker than average trade winds near and upstream of the islands will produce below average surf along east facing shores through the weekend and into early next week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.