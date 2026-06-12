DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Schofield Barracks Hiring Event, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nehelani Community Activity Center. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 35 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, the veterans expected to attend can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel, and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

This year, DAV will sponsor more than 95 in-person and virtual job fairs. Since the inception of its employment initiative in 2014, the job fairs have generated more than 200,000 job offers in the military community and are regularly adding new locations.

To support employers and demonstrate the business case for employing America’s 4.5 million veterans with a service-connected disability, DAV published The Veteran Advantage: DAV’s Hiring Guide for Employers of the Military Community. This guide offers tips and practical tools for employers that wish to improve their recruiting, hiring and retention practices of this talent pool.

To register for the Schofield Barracks Hiring Event and access additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, go to jobs.dav.org.