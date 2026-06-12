Maui News

Section of South Kīhei Road in North Kīhei reopens after storm-repair work

June 12, 2026, 4:00 PM HST
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Section of South Kīhei Road in North Kīhei reopens after storm-repair work. PC: County of Maui photo

Storm-related repairs on a section of South Kīhei Road in North Kīhei were completed ahead of schedule, allowing the stretch between Ohukai Road and Kūlanihākoʻi Street to reopen Wednesday, June 10, 2026, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW).

Powerful Kona storms in March caused washouts and other damage along the roadway. Repair work began in April and was carried out in phases, with completion originally projected for June 20, 2026.

“The March Kona storms had a major impact on our islands, and our crews worked diligently to repair the damage and restore safe access for the community,” DPW Director Jordan Molina said. “Mahalo to our Highways Division staff for their dedication and to the community for their patience throughout the project.”

For general information on DPW, visit www.mauicounty.gov/publicworks.

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