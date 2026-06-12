Video evidence surfaces in Waiehu Beach Road assault investigation

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Maui police have launched a second degree assault investigation into an incident that occurred near 270 Waiehu Beach Road in Wailuku. Police say an individual was arrested on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, and subsequently released pending further investigation.

Officers initially responded to a report of an assault and conducted an investigation based on the information available at the time. Following the arrest, investigators became aware of video footage of the incident that had not been available to responding officers.

The Maui Police Department is actively reviewing the video evidence and working closely with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine whether additional charges or arrests are warranted.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, has video footage, or has not yet provided a statement to contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400, as information received from the public may assist investigators in ensuring a thorough and complete review of the case.

The investigation is ongoing.