Young Brothers responds to recent shipping delays on Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i; schedules additional sailing

PC: courtesy of Young Brothers

Cargo to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi experienced back-to-back disruptions over the last several days. First, dangerous ocean swells made it unsafe to moor and discharge cargo at both Kaunakakai and Kaumalapau ports on June 3, and then an unexpected mechanical repair to the towing tug delayed the recovery sailing originally planned for June 6.

Young Brothers reports that the company prioritized the safety of its crews and vessels, and worked to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

With tug repairs still underway, Young Brothers confirmed a revised departure plan that also aligned with their regularly scheduled sailing from Honolulu on Tuesday, June 9, with arrival at both Kaumalapau, Lānaʻi, and Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi on Wednesday, June 10.

PC: courtesy of Young Brothers

An additional one-time sailing to the Port of Kaumalapau, Lānaʻi will depart this Saturday, June 13, 2026 and will arrive in the afternoon and will have special gate hours on Monday, June 15, 2026 for pick up of cargo.

The port of Kaumalapau will have special gate hours on Monday, June 15, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cargo availability is as follows:

Dry and refrigerated straightload containers: Upon discharge

Refrigerated loose and palletized cargo: Monday, June 15, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.

Dry palletized cargo: Monday, June 15, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.

Automobiles, Roll-on Roll-off, and Dry Mixed Cargo: Upon notification

The company is offering extended free time for those affected customers in Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi who need additional time to pick up their cargo. Customers should reach out to their local port office for more information.

“Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi are the island communities that define our responsibility as Hawaiʻi’s marine highway,” said Steen Christensen, president, Young Brothers. “We know that when our inter-island shipping service is disrupted, real people and real businesses feel it. These were compounding and separate challenges. Weather conditions made it unsafe for our crews, both at sea and on land to moor and discharge cargo at these ports, and mechanical repairs that had to be completed properly before we could put our vessel and barge back at sea. We do not cut corners on safety. What I can commit to is this: we will always work as fast as safely possible to get cargo to Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi as soon as possible — and when circumstances require more, we will do more. This additional sailing is our commitment in action.”

Customers seeking the most current information on sailing schedules and cargo availability can visit youngbrothershawaii.com and sign up for email updates at youngbrothershawaii.com/email-updates, or follow the company on social media at @youngbrothershawaii / @youngbrothershi.