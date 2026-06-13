Hirono, Hawaiʻi businesses bring aloha spirit to Capitol Hill for 10th annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill

US Sen. Mazie Hirono hosted the 10th annual “Hawaiʻi on the Hill” with Sherry Menor, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi. Courtesy photo

US Sen. Mazie Hirono welcomed more than 200 representatives from over 90 Hawaiʻi businesses and nonprofits to Washington, D.C., this week for the 10th annual “Hawaiʻi on the Hill” — a showcase of local commerce, culture and the aloha spirit on Capitol Hill.

The event is a partnership between Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi. Participants included Maui Gold, the Kula-based pineapple company, along with other prominent island brands and organizations.

On Wednesday, more than 1,600 people attended the Taste of Hawaiʻi on Capitol Hill, where Members of Congress and their staff experienced Hawaiʻi culture through cuisine, music and local products. The full list of Hawaiʻi exhibitors included:

Maui Gold.

Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau.

Aloun Farms.

Kauai Kookie.

Koloa Rum.

Lappert’s Ice Cream.

The Orchid Lei Company.

Hawaiian Chip Company.

University of Hawaiʻi.

“As Hawaiʻi families continue to struggle under the Trump administration’s cost of living crisis, it’s critical we fight to boost our state’s economy,” Hirono said. “For 10 years, that’s what Hawaiʻi on the Hill has been all about — bringing the best of Hawaiʻi, our small businesses, local entrepreneurs, and cultural ambassadors, to Washington, D.C.”

Sherry Menor, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi, called this year’s edition the most impactful yet.

“Anchored by our 2030 Blueprint for Hawaiʻi, our state’s roadmap for a more diversified, resilient economy, this year’s program was designed to advance Hawaiʻi’s future on the national stage,” Menor said.

In honor of the 10th anniversary, organizers hosted 10 events, including the Taste of Hawaiʻi on the Hill, the Kama’āina Come Home gathering and a Appropriations 101 session led by Hirono’s staff.

Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi served as an honorary co-chair of the event.

The week opened with a talk story session featuring Hirono moderated by Menor, giving attendees a chance to hear from the senator about her work on behalf of Hawaiʻi businesses and to ask questions directly.

The following day, Hirono hosted the Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit. Speakers included US Sens. Alex Padilla, D-California; Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada; Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois; and Jeanne Shaheen, D-New Hampshire; US Reps. Ed Case, D-Hawaiʻi, and Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaiʻi; and Lauren Bealore, a board member of the Main Street Alliance.

Discussion covered issues including agriculture, tourism, small business challenges and the impact of tariffs after more than 18 months of the Trump administration.