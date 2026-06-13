Maui Health celebrates new CT scanner made possible with Oprah Winfrey donation

Oprah Winfrey and Kahu Kimokeo Kapahulehua participate in a blessing Monday of a new CT scanner at Maui Memorial Medical Center’s imaging facility. Courtesy photo

Maui Health Foundation conducted a blessing ceremony Monday for a new state-of-the-art CT scanner at its imaging facility, a milestone made possible through a generous donation from Oprah Winfrey.

The June 8 ceremony brought together the hospital’s Imaging team, Kahu Kimokeo Kapahulehua, and Winfrey, whose gift to Maui Health Foundation funded the advanced diagnostic equipment.

Kapahulehua blessed the new scanner and the hands of the caregivers who will operate it, offering a special blessing for Imaging team members — honoring the skill, trust and compassion they bring to the treatment of patients.

Oprah Winfrey helps Maui Memorial Medical Center Imaging Director Kelly Combs untie a strand of maile lei to open the new CT scanner facility at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Courtesy photo

The new CT technology provides faster, more detailed imaging, enabling physicians to diagnose and treat patients earlier and with greater precision. Hospital officials said the equipment strengthens access to high-quality care for patients across Maui County.

“Mahalo nui loa to Oprah and her team for their generosity and genuine care for the people of Maui,” the foundation said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for this investment in the health and well-being of our people.”

Oprah Winfrey celebrates a new CT scanner with the imaging team at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Courtesy photo