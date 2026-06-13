Maui Nui Golf Club launches Free Keiki Card Program for summer

Maui Nui Golf Club

The FREE Keiki Card is back at Maui Nui Golf Club, giving Maui families an affordable way to get outside, stay active, and spend quality time together all summer long.

Designed for golfers 17 and under, the Keiki Card unlocks exclusive discounts and perks through Aug. 31, making it easier for keiki to discover the game of golf.

“We wanted to create something that encourages families to spend time together outdoors while making golf accessible and affordable,” said Tim Lamb, Director of Golf at Maui Nui Golf Club. “Whether a child has never picked up a club or already loves the game, the Keiki Card gives them a reason to come out and have fun.”

Keiki Card Benefits Include:

$5 Walking Rounds all day

$15 Riding Rounds from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Free Round with a Paying Adult after 3 p.m.

Half-Price Driving Range Buckets until 5 p.m

Free Access to Toptracer, featuring interactive games like Angry Birds, Go Fish, and virtual golf courses from around the world

“Golf teaches patience, confidence, sportsmanship, and problem-solving, but most importantly, it’s something families can enjoy together,” Lamb said.

Signing up is simple and free. Families can visit the Maui Nui Golf Club Pro Shop to register. Keiki must be present when signing up and when redeeming discounts.

For more information, call the pro shop at 808-874-0777 or stop by the Pro Shop at 470 Lipoa St.,

Kīhei.