Maui Surf Forecast for June 14, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 7-10 South Facing 6-8 8-12 8-12 10-14 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.9 feet 02:14 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 08:57 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:29 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:13 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 02:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period south southwest (200 degree) swell will build tonight and peak Sunday night into Monday before gradually declining through the rest of the week. Near shore buoys, including Lanai and Barber's Point, show wave heights increasing this afternoon with a the dominant 22 second period. Expect the swell to continue to fill in tonight into Sunday morning. Surf heights will increase along exposed south and west facing shores with surf heights reaching advisory levels. A High Surf Advisory has been issued beginning tonight and continuing through Monday night. Surf could also reach warning levels Sunday night into Monday (advisory along west facing shores), but confidence is a bit lower over 24 hours out from the forecast peak. Will continue to monitor buoys and future guidance for the possibility of upgrading. South shore surf will remain elevated through much of next week due to the slow decline of this large south swell and a series of continued overlapping southerly swells.

Very little swell energy is arriving along north facing keeping surf tiny to flat. A small bump in surf is possible for north- facing shores early next week with the arrival of a small northwest swell and a smaller north swell. Gentle to moderate east-northeasterly winds expected through next week as a weak front is held up to the north and west of Hawaii. Surf along east facing shores will remain small as a result.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.