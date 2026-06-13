Rep. Lowen earns national recognition for advancing electric vehicle policy

State Rep. Nicole E. Lowen

State Rep. Nicole E. Lowen (District 7 – Kailua-Kona, Honokōhau, Kalaoa, Pu‘uanahulu, Puakō, portion of Waikoloa) has been named the 2026 Legislative Ambassador of the Year by the Electric Vehicle Association, a national organization dedicated to accelerating the adoption of electric transportation across the United States.

The award recognizes Representative Lowen for her efforts in championing EV-friendly legislation in Hawaiʻi with both knowledge and conviction, demonstrating that strong policy is one of the most powerful tools for accelerating adoption.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Electric Vehicle Association,” said Rep. Lowen, Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Environmental Protection. “By supporting policies that expand access to EVs and charging infrastructure, we are offering residents more affordable transportation options that also reduce pollution and lower our dependence on imported fuels. Now more than ever, with gas prices rising, EVs are a way to save money, but we must keep pushing for better public infrastructure so that these vehicles are an option for everyone. I am grateful to the many community partners and advocates who continue to work together to advance clean transportation solutions across our state.”

The EVA presents its annual awards to individuals and organizations that make significant contributions to advancing electric mobility through state policy, education, infrastructure, and community engagement.