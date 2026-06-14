Maui Surf Forecast for June 15, 2026

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 South Facing 10-15 10-15 10-15 10-15 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:49 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:21 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:58 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 03:42 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large long-period south-southwest (200 degree) swell will peak tonight into Monday before gradually declining through the rest of the week. Another reinforcement is expected around Thursday, which will keep elevated surf along south facing shores throughout most of this week.

Very little swell energy is arriving along north facing shores, keeping surf tiny to flat. A small bump in surf is possible for north- facing shores by late Tuesday into Wednesday with the arrival of a small northwest swell and a smaller north swell. Gentle to moderate east-northeasterly winds expected through next week will keep surf along east facing shores below seasonal average.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.