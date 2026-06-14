Maui Tech ʻOhana to host founders of AI hospitality startup

Maui Tech ‘Ohana event flier.

A Maui-based artificial intelligence startup that aims to personalize the guest experience at hotels will be featured at the next Maui Tech ʻOhana gathering from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 8 at the Malcolm Center, 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 5, in Kīhei.

Dana and Josh Ellis, co-founders of Abra, an AI-powered guest intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, will speak at the event organized by the Maui Economic Development Board and supported by Maui County.

Dana Ellis, who serves as Abra’s chief hospitality officer while also working as a hotel manager at Hotel Wailea, brings experience from luxury brands including Four Seasons, Peninsula and Relais & Chateaux. A Boston University hospitality graduate, she is expected to discuss the industry challenges that led her and Josh to build the company.

Josh Ellis, Abra’s chief executive officer, will discuss lessons from building a venture-scale AI startup and how his varied career background prepared him.

Topics are expected to include the value of Hawaiʻi’s growing tech ecosystem, how AI is reshaping entrepreneurship and what remains unchanged, and takeaways from the startup’s development.

The event agenda:

5:00 – 5:30 PM | Check-in and Networking (light refreshments served)

5:30 – 6:15 PM | Guest speaker with Q & A (livestream begins)

6:15 PM | Final Q&A, networking

6:30 PM | Meeting ends

Seating is limited. Livestream tickets are available.

Maui Tech ʻOhana meets monthly and is open to anyone with an interest in Maui County’s technology sector. Sessions typically include a short presentation followed by informal networking.

To register, click here.