The Shops at Wailea invites the community to celebrate Father’s Day weekend with special dining offerings, retail promotions, a social media giveaway and the return of its annual Classic Car Show. Designed to honor fathers and father figures across Maui, the festivities offer multiple ways for ʻohana to gather and celebrate in the heart of Wailea.
“Whether it’s a father, grandfather, uncle or mentor, many of us have someone who has helped shape our lives through encouragement, strength and unconditional support,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “Father’s Day is an opportunity to recognize those individuals and spend meaningful time together as ʻohana. We’re honored to provide a place where those moments can be shared.”
Father’s Day Dining
Gifting and Retail Offerings
Father’s Day Classic Car Show
The annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show returns Sunday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking area near Island Gourmet Markets. Presented by Maui Classic Cruisers, the event will feature more than 25 classic and vintage vehicles on display.
Guests are invited to vote online for their top three favorites in the “Best in Show” contest at theshopsatwailea.com/car-show-vote. Winning vehicle owners will receive prizes including a $150 Tommy Bahama gift certificate for first place, a $100 Waikiki Brewing Company gift certificate for second place and a $50 Island Vintage Coffee gift certificate for third place.
The Five Days of Dad Giveaway
Maui residents can also participate in a Father’s Day Instagram giveaway for a chance to win curated prizes from participating tenants at The Shops at Wailea, including Waikiki Brewing Company, Tommy Bahama and Enchantress & Freeborne Gallery. Beginning Sunday, June 14, the Center will award a daily giveaway through Thursday, June 18, culminating with a grand prize winner announced on Friday, June 19. Additional details and participating tenants will be announced at @theshopsatwailea.
In addition to the featured Father’s Day offerings, guests can explore The Shops at Wailea’s collection of more than 80 retailers, restaurants and galleries, from luxury boutiques and locally-owned businesses to chef-driven dining and open-air gathering spaces.
For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.