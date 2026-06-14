Signature Restaurants, Retail Offerings and Family-Friendly Experiences Honor Dads on Maui. PC: Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Father’s Day Brunch.

The Shops at Wailea invites the community to celebrate Father’s Day weekend with special dining offerings, retail promotions, a social media giveaway and the return of its annual Classic Car Show. Designed to honor fathers and father figures across Maui, the festivities offer multiple ways for ʻohana to gather and celebrate in the heart of Wailea.

“Whether it’s a father, grandfather, uncle or mentor, many of us have someone who has helped shape our lives through encouragement, strength and unconditional support,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President of Property Management at The Festival Companies, the management and leasing firm for The Shops at Wailea. “Father’s Day is an opportunity to recognize those individuals and spend meaningful time together as ʻohana. We’re honored to provide a place where those moments can be shared.”

Father’s Day Dining

Aurum Maui will feature a special Father’s Day entrée and dessert available on Sunday, June 21. The Coffee Glazed Beef Ribs are served with sweet potato macaroni salad and cheddar cheese polenta ($52), followed by Lahaina Town Brown Cake finished with bourbon caramel, pecans and vanilla ice cream ($16). Reservations can be made at aurummaui.com.

will feature a special Father’s Day entrée and dessert available on Sunday, June 21. The Coffee Glazed Beef Ribs are served with sweet potato macaroni salad and cheddar cheese polenta ($52), followed by Lahaina Town Brown Cake finished with bourbon caramel, pecans and vanilla ice cream ($16). Reservations can be made at aurummaui.com. Ruth’s Chris Steak House will offer a Father’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Shrimp & Grits ($55), Lobster Frittata ($60) and a 6-ounce center-cut filet paired with a loaded frittata ($65). Guests may also enjoy specialty cocktails including a Mimosa and Gambler’s Old Fashioned. The restaurant’s full dinner menu will be available beginning at 3pm. Reservations are recommended and can be booked at ruthschris.com/home/wailea/7360.

will offer a Father’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Shrimp & Grits ($55), Lobster Frittata ($60) and a 6-ounce center-cut filet paired with a loaded frittata ($65). Guests may also enjoy specialty cocktails including a Mimosa and Gambler’s Old Fashioned. The restaurant’s full dinner menu will be available beginning at 3pm. Reservations are recommended and can be booked at ruthschris.com/home/wailea/7360. The Pint & Cork will serve Father’s Day specials from open to close, including Flat Iron Steak & Pommes Frites with local mushrooms, paniolo butter and grilled broccolini ($42); The BIB Burger topped with white cheddar, applewood bacon and a fried egg ($24); and a Blanton’s Old Fashioned ($23).

Gifting and Retail Offerings

Lappert’s Hawaii will celebrate Hauʻoli Lā Makuakāne (Happy Father’s Day) by treating dads to a complimentary coffee and cookie on Sunday, June 21.

will celebrate Hauʻoli Lā Makuakāne (Happy Father’s Day) by treating dads to a complimentary coffee and cookie on Sunday, June 21. TravisMathew will offer Father’s Day package promotions today until Sunday, June 21, including a Hat & Polo package ($120), Polo & Short package ($160) and Hat, Polo & Short package ($180). Guests are encouraged to visit the store for complete details and exclusions.

Father’s Day Classic Car Show

The annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show returns Sunday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking area near Island Gourmet Markets. Presented by Maui Classic Cruisers, the event will feature more than 25 classic and vintage vehicles on display.

Guests are invited to vote online for their top three favorites in the “Best in Show” contest at theshopsatwailea.com/car-show-vote. Winning vehicle owners will receive prizes including a $150 Tommy Bahama gift certificate for first place, a $100 Waikiki Brewing Company gift certificate for second place and a $50 Island Vintage Coffee gift certificate for third place.

The Five Days of Dad Giveaway

Maui residents can also participate in a Father’s Day Instagram giveaway for a chance to win curated prizes from participating tenants at The Shops at Wailea, including Waikiki Brewing Company, Tommy Bahama and Enchantress & Freeborne Gallery. Beginning Sunday, June 14, the Center will award a daily giveaway through Thursday, June 18, culminating with a grand prize winner announced on Friday, June 19. Additional details and participating tenants will be announced at @theshopsatwailea.

In addition to the featured Father’s Day offerings, guests can explore The Shops at Wailea’s collection of more than 80 retailers, restaurants and galleries, from luxury boutiques and locally-owned businesses to chef-driven dining and open-air gathering spaces.

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.