Maui Surf Forecast for June 16, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 10-15 10-14 10-14 9-12 East Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 3.0 feet 03:42 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 10:39 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:12 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:43 AM HST. High 3.0 feet 04:26 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large, long period south southwest swell has peaks and will maintain warning level surf through tonight. Continue to expect a slow decline in surf as this large swell fades over the next couple of days. Surf along south-facing shores will drop to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels by Tuesday morning and then could further drop below HSA levels Wednesday. Another south southwest swell is expected to fill in Wednesday night into Thursday that could push surf back up to advisory levels.

Very little swell energy is arriving along north-facing shores, keeping surf tiny to flat. A small bump in surf is possible for north-facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday with the arrival of a small northwest swell and a smaller north swell. Surf along east-facing shores will remain below average as winds ease through midweek.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.