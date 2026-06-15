Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 16, 2026

June 15, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
10-15
10-14
10-14
9-12 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 3.0 feet 03:42 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 10:39 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 02:12 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:43 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 04:26 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large, long period south southwest swell has peaks and will maintain warning level surf through tonight. Continue to expect a slow decline in surf as this large swell fades over the next couple of days. Surf along south-facing shores will drop to High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels by Tuesday morning and then could further drop below HSA levels Wednesday. Another south southwest swell is expected to fill in Wednesday night into Thursday that could push surf back up to advisory levels. 


Very little swell energy is arriving along north-facing shores, keeping surf tiny to flat. A small bump in surf is possible for north-facing shores Tuesday into Wednesday with the arrival of a small northwest swell and a smaller north swell. Surf along east-facing shores will remain below average as winds ease through midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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