Public informational meeting for Kahului Airport Runway 2-20 reconstruction, June 25

Runway 2-20 at Kahului Airport is in the planning phase of getting its first reconstruction project in the 84 years since it was built in 1942. Wendy Osher / Maui Now

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is conducting a public informational meeting to present the ongoing planning studies for the reconstruction of Runway 2-20 at Kahului Airport.

The meeting will be on Thursday, June 25 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Maui Waena Intermediate School Cafeteria at 795 Onehe‘e Ave. in Kahului. There will be a presentation at 6:15 p.m. with a question-and-answer session portion to follow.

The meeting will build upon information shared at the March 2, 2026, session, which presented conceptual study alternatives for the reconstruction. The March presentation can be found here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/presentations/

The June meeting includes discussion of the preferred draft development concept and the project development schedule for the long-term reconstruction of Runway 2-20.

The runway, which is used for most commercial jet traffic on Maui, needs to undergo major reconstruction due to more than 80 years of continuous use. It will involve the temporary closure of the runway. Following an analysis of alternatives, an update to the Kahului Airport Master Plan will be initiated. Regulatory permitting and environmental reviews for the reconstruction will be initiated in the future.

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Traci Lum, HDOT Airports Project Manager, 400 Rodgers Blvd., Suite 700, Honolulu, Hawai‘i 96819-1880; phone: 808-838-8097; or email: traci.h.lum@hawaii.gov as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.