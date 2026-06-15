Six people injured in balcony collapse at condo in Kīhei

Balcony collapse in Kīhei. (6.14.26) PC: Maui Fire Department

Six people were injured when a balcony collapsed from a second story unit at a Kīhei condominium on Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at 4:15 p.m. on June 14, at the 2000 block of South Kīhei Road.

Fire officials say four people spilled to the ground in the collapse, with two still trapped on the balcony as it came to rest atop a rock wall. The Maui Fire Department’s Ladder 14 extended its aerial device to rescue the trapped individuals.

Four men and two women, ranging in age from 34-53 were injured in the incident. Five of them were transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

Injuries ranged from head, neck, back and extremity pain to scrapes and scratches.

A portion of South Kīhei Road was closed during the incident as a safety precaution.

Crews responding to the scene included firefighters aboard Engine 6 and Ladder 14, as well as a battalion chief.