Aloha Council recognizes 138 new Eagle Scouts at annual ceremony

PC: Scouting America, Aloha Council

Scouting America, Aloha Council celebrated the accomplishments of 138 Scouts who earned the rank of Eagle Scout during the 2025-2026 academic year at the Eagle Scout Recognition Ceremony & Mentoring Experience held Saturday, June 13, at the Aloha Council Service Center in Nuʻuanu.

Hosted by the National Eagle Scout Association (NESA), Aloha Chapter, the annual event recognized Hawaii’s newest Eagle Scouts and brought together community and business leaders to mentor and inspire the next generation of servant leaders.

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is a rare achievement—only about 6% of all Scouts nationwide reach this milestone. It requires years of dedication, community service, leadership development, and the completion of a capstone Eagle Scout Service Project that leaves a lasting impact.

The afternoon began with a mentoring experience that paired Eagle Scouts with accomplished professionals and civic leaders from a variety of industries. Through small group discussions, Scouts gained insight into leadership, career pathways and community engagement while building connections with mentors who continue to exemplify the values of Scouting in their professional and personal lives.

The formal recognition ceremony honored each Scout for achieving the Eagle Scout rank and highlighted the collective impact of their service projects across Hawaiʻi. The new Eagle Scouts together have contributed thousands of volunteer service hours through projects benefiting schools, parks, nonprofits, places of worship and community organizations statewide.

PC: Scouting America, Aloha Council

Several special awards were also presented during the ceremony:

Jessica Neel , from Lāʻie, Oʻahu, received the John Henry Felix Leadership Through Service Award ($1,944), which recognizes and Eagle Scout who demonstrates exceptional commitment to community service and leadership.

, from Lāʻie, Oʻahu, received the John Henry Felix Leadership Through Service Award ($1,944), which recognizes and Eagle Scout who demonstrates exceptional commitment to community service and leadership. Matthew Meinert , from Kailua, Oʻahu, received the Glenn A. & Melinda W. Adams Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award, recognizing an Eagle Scout Service Project of exceptional scope, impact and leadership.

, from Kailua, Oʻahu, received the Glenn A. & Melinda W. Adams Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award, recognizing an Eagle Scout Service Project of exceptional scope, impact and leadership. Benjamin A. Roberts, a 1998 Eagle Scout and Senior Architectural Historian at the Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands (CEMML), received the NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) in recognition of distinguished professional accomplishments and continued service to the community.

The ceremony was made possible through the generous support of the following:

Sponsors: Dr. Thomas & Mi Kosasa Matson, Inc.

Donors: Jon Blumhardt Scott Ruppel Charles Kaneshiro Joseph Uno Corey Matsuoka Wendy Sekiya Dan Haire Reid Arakawa Alice Inabata Paul Ng Kendrick Chang Corydon Jerch



“We are honored to recognize this year’s Eagle Scouts and thankful for the mentors, volunteers and families who supported them along the way,” said Blake Parsons, CEO and Scout Executive of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “Becoming an Eagle Scout represents years of perseverance, leadership and service. This year’s honorees embody the values of Scouting and have demonstrated a commitment to making their communities better through action.”