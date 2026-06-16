HMSA awards $75,000 in 2026 scholarships to 15 exemplary high school seniors

2026 Scholarship winners. PC: HMSA

The Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association (HMSA) celebrated its 21st class of the HMSA Kaimana Scholarship Program at Oʻahu Country Club on Sunday. The awards ceremony recognized 15 outstanding 2026 Hawaiʻi high school graduates for their achievements and all-around excellence in academics, athletics, community service, and healthy activities.

“This is one of the most meaningful events of the year for HMSA,” said HMSA Chief Executive Officer Mark M. Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S. “It’s a privilege to recognize Hawaii’s best and brightest students and to reaffirm our commitment to investing in their futures as they go on to strengthen our communities.”

Scholarship winner Jeremiah Jacinto of Maui. PC: HMSA

Dr. Mugiishi and Jenn Diesman, HMSA’s senior vice president of government policy and advocacy, presented the scholarships at the ceremony, which brought together students, their families, and school representatives.

The 2026 Kaimana scholars include:

(L to R) Jeremiah Jacinto – Baldwin High School and Timika McLaurin – Molokaʻi High School.

Maui County

Jeremiah Jacinto – Baldwin High School

– Baldwin High School Timika McLaurin – Molokaʻi High School

Hawaiʻi County

Giselle Minez-Cruz – Kealakehe High School

– Kealakehe High School Aysha Pham – Makua Lani Christian Academy

Honolulu County

Joseph Abreu – Saint Louis School

– Saint Louis School Sahana Ahmed – Kamehameha Schools Kapalama

– Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Mia Ha‑Rozewski – Pearl City High School

– Pearl City High School Zaira‑Marley Marcellino – Hālau Kū Mana Public Charter School

– Hālau Kū Mana Public Charter School Maria Pineda – Pearl City High School

– Pearl City High School Soleil Soares – Le Jardin Academy

– Le Jardin Academy Anna Steed – Kapolei High School

– Kapolei High School Vera Wang – Henry J. Kaiser High School

– Henry J. Kaiser High School Wes Yamaguchi – Punahou School

Kauaʻi County

David Braman – Kauaʻi High School

– Kauaʻi High School Brynn Lee Hirata – Waimea High School

The 2026 Kaimana Scholarship recipients completed an application process earlier this year and were evaluated by a scholarship selection committee. Eligible students needed to meet academic, athletic, and community service requirements. From a large pool of applicants, the committee selected 15 students to receive scholarships worth $5,000 each, which can be used to help pay for higher education, including tuition, books, computers, and room and board.

The scholarship selection committee included Katie Chang, executive director, Center for Tomorrow’s Leaders; Jenn Diesman, senior vice president of government policy and advocacy, HMSA; Debbie Nakanelua-Richards, director, community and cultural relations, Hawaiian Airlines; Dave Reardon, sports columnist, Honolulu Star-Advertiser; and Steve Uyehara, anchor, Hawaiʻi News Now.

To learn more about the HMSA Kaimana Scholarship Program, visit hmsa.com/kaimana.