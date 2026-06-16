Kīhei Charter School builds upon existing athletic programs

Kīhei Charter School’s Elijah Mallloy driving to the basket.

Known for its Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum and its innovative student-driven experiential learning philosophy, the Kīhei Charter School has another successful if less well-known side—sports.

“Our athletic program has grown significantly over the past few years,” said Michael Stubbs, Head of School at Kīhei Charter School. What started with just a few teams has expanded to over 20 sports teams across grades K-12, including a dozen Maui Interscholastic League sports. “We aren’t just participating anymore, we are winning, too,” he said.

High School Athletic Coordinator Rebecca Venticinque reported that 120 of 176 (68%) Kīhei Charter School students participated in athletics this past school year. Among these student-athletes, 80 played multiple sports and 30 competed in three or more.

KCS K-8 Sports Coordinator Ryan Tregilgas reports a current participation rate over 70%, with many students playing multiple sports. According to Tregilgas, the school has developed consistent coed programs in soccer, volleyball, basketball, track and field, cross country, golf, and flag football.

Kīhei Charter School’s Andrew Nohara throwing the Disc at a track meet on Maui.

Each year a member of the high school graduating class is honored by the athletic coaches with the James Sparke Meritorious Award as an outstanding student, athlete and citizen.

To qualify for the award a student must be: a member of the graduating class; attend KCS for four years of high school; participate in MIL athletics for all four years; display sportsmanship, leadership and integrity on and off the playing field; have a strong academic record; engage in self-directed community service activities; and epitomize the values taught by former Athletic Coordinator James Sparke.

The two students who won the James Sparke Meritorious Award for the 2026-2027 school year are Keli Rinaldi and Noah Haas.

Rinaldi attributes her success to athletics, noting that sports changed the trajectory of her high school career. From paddling to Lānaʻi and doing sprints, she learned that her greatest accomplishments stem from the connections made along the way. She shared that she is extremely fortunate for the opportunities provided by KCS athletics.

Noah Haas credits Kīhei Charter sports for shaping him into the person he is today. “I learned how to push myself when times get hard, lift up others before myself, be patient when things weren’t working out, and so much more,” said Haas. He shared that he feels blessed to have participated in the school’s athletic programs, including surfing, running and soccer.

“Keli and Noah exemplify the well-rounded students we aim to graduate every year,” said Stubbs. “This program aligns seamlessly with our school’s mission as these opportunities have had an immeasurable impact on our student body, who gain so much from learning a sport and being part of a team.”