Kīhei woman last seen June 2, 2026, reported missing by concerned family member

Princess Marroquin Garcia, 30, of Kīhei

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Princess Marroquin Garcia, 30, of Kīhei.

Marroquin Garcia was reported missing by a concerned family member on Monday, June 15, 2026. She was last seen on foot at around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Marroquin Garcia is known to frequent the Kīhei, Lahaina and Upcountry areas. She does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marroquin Garcia is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-015627.