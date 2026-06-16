Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 7-10 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 3.0 feet 04:26 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:28 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:05 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:29 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The large, long period south southwest swell that brought warning level surf to the state earlier this week will continue to slowly decline. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through tonight for all south facing shores. Surf heights are expected to drop below advisory levels by Wednesday. Another moderate, long period, south southwest swell is expected to fill in Wednesday night into Thursday that could push surf back up to HSA levels along south facing shores. This swell will slowly fade Friday through the weekend.

Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average as easterly trade winds ease through the end of the week.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.