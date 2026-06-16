Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2026
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The large, long period south southwest swell that brought warning level surf to the state earlier this week will continue to slowly decline. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) remains in effect through tonight for all south facing shores. Surf heights are expected to drop below advisory levels by Wednesday. Another moderate, long period, south southwest swell is expected to fill in Wednesday night into Thursday that could push surf back up to HSA levels along south facing shores. This swell will slowly fade Friday through the weekend.
Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period. Surf along east facing shores will remain below average as easterly trade winds ease through the end of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com