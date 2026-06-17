Credit Unions of Maui announce Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Maui Junior Golf

Waiehu Golf Course. File PC: Department of Parks and Recreation

The Credit Unions of Maui host their 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. All proceeds benefit the Maui Junior Golf Association (MJGA), a nonprofit that has provided life-changing lessons through sport for over six decades.

Founded in 1960, Maui Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to promote and foster the game of golf to juniors of all ages and skill levels, with no barriers to racial, ethnic, or financial background. Through fun, affordable, and competitive programs, MJGA develops life skills that educate, motivate, and inspire juniors, teaching not just golf rules and etiquette, but responsibility, leadership and good sportsmanship.

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will help MJGA continue keeping golf accessible for Maui’s keiki, regardless of where they come from or what their family can afford.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: Registration at 5:30 a.m.; Shotgun start at 6:30 a.m.

Registration at 5:30 a.m.; Shotgun start at 6:30 a.m. Location: Waiehu Municipal Golf Course

Waiehu Municipal Golf Course Format: Four-person teams, modified scramble

Four-person teams, modified scramble Cost: $175 per player for cart, green fees, and two mulligans

$175 per player for cart, green fees, and two mulligans Registration Deadline: July 11, 2026

Participants can look forward to a variety of amenities, including:

Par-3 contests and on-course games.

Post-tournament lunch from Tante’s Cafe.

Prize giveaways and door prizes.

Early Bird Bonus: Register by June 19 to be entered in exclusive drawings.

Team registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. For more information or to register, visit any of the participating credit union websites: kahuluifcu.com, mauifcu.com, mauicountyfcu.org, mauiteachersfcu.com, vicfcu.org, or wailukufcu.com

Since 2014, Kahului FCU, Maui County FCU, MauiFed CU, Maui Teachers FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, and Wailuku FCU have collaborated to host this annual tournament in support of local nonprofits. Together, they have raised over $301,000 to enhance the health and well-being of individuals and families across Maui County.