Maui Arts & Entertainment

Kaʻahumanu Avenue to be closed for parade on Saturday, June 20

June 17, 2026, 3:00 PM HST
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Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a. PC: (2024) Hideharu Yoshikawa

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies Maui drivers and riders that Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) will be closed in both directions between Lunalilo Street and Kahului Beach Road (Route 3400) from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, for the 2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade.

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hōʻolauleʻa Committee announced Kaibigan Ng Lahaina as the Grand Parade Marshal for the parade.

The parade begins at 9:45 a.m. at Baldwin High School and will end at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Intersections along the route also will be closed. The eastern portion of the Kaʻahumanu Avenue, Kahului Beach Road and Kāne Street intersection will remain open. The closure at the intersection will be for the eastbound and westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue fronting the mall.

Road closures will be lifted after the parade passes through the affected intersections. For more information see: https://www.facebook.com/NKCPPH

Motorists and motorcycle/scooter riders are reminded to use alternate routes — such as Lower Main Street and Kahului Beach Road — and to obey all traffic controls.

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