Maui Surf Forecast for June 18, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 3-5 4-6 4-6 5-7 South Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 7-10 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 05:10 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:16 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:01 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:15 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:52 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of southern hemisphere swells will continue to move through the area during the next week, though much smaller than the recent large event. The current south swell will remain on a very slow decline into tonight. A new overlapping south-southwest swell will arrive overnight and will produce surf near the High Surf Advisory threshold of 10 feet on Thursday. This swell will decline Friday, and a series of smaller south-southwest swells will maintain surf near seasonal average this weekend into early next week. Small surf will prevail on north and east shores through most of the coming week. A slight increase in east shore surf is expected around next Tuesday or Wednesday as trade winds build across the region.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD