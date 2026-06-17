The proposed Hoʻonani Village project would be located near the old Puʻunēnē sugar mill on 166 acres off of Hansen Road in Kahului.​ PC: Brian Perry

The Hoʻonani Village Mixed Use Development—one of the largest affordable-housing projects in Central Maui over the last 10 years—will be reviewed at Friday’s council meeting.

The project is on more than 160 acres of vacant land connected to Hansen and Pūlehu roads, with a variety of commercial, recreational and light–industrial uses and1,608 multifamily housing units, including about 800 affordable units.

Council Member Tamara Paltin, who chairs the committee made the announcement saying, “This project is a significant step in addressing the longstanding issue of affordable housing for our residents in Maui County. We are pushing for these land-use entitlements so that we can expedite the timeline and get our people dignified housing.”

Hoʻonani Development. PC: County of Maui / EISPN

Friday’s agenda includes Disaster Recovery, International Affairs and Planning Committee Report 26-34, which recommends passage of Bills 163 and 164 (2026), as amended, to support the project by updating the Maui Island Plan and Wailuku-Kahului Community Plan.

Both bills were recommended for passage on first reading at the May 20 committee meeting.

Paltin noted that Bill 163 would be the first Maui Island Plan amendment since its enactment 14 years ago and will require a council public hearing before final action. This is the first Wailuku-Kahului Community Plan Amendment since the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center Revitalization and Infall Project that was approved in the last council term.