FEMA reminds residents impacted by Kona Low that help continues after registration deadline

Kona low impacts. PC: Maui United Way

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance for the March 10–24, 2026 Kona Low flooding has passed. However, FEMA and its partners want impacted residents in the City and County of Honolulu, and Hawaiʻi and Maui counties to know that support continues and, in some circumstances, late applications may still be considered.

Late Applications May Be Accepted

Impacted residents who missed the June 14 registration deadline may still be able to apply if they can show good cause for not applying on time. Examples may include:

Serious illness or hospitalization.

Extended displacement or limited access to communications.

Other significant barriers that prevented timely registration.

Late registrations are considered case by case and are not guaranteed.

To request consideration for a late application:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 1‑800‑621‑3362.

Explain why you were unable to apply before the deadline.

Be prepared to provide any supporting information FEMA may request.

FEMA will review each request in accordance with applicable policies and notify applicants of the decision.

Next Steps for Applicants

FEMA continues to process applications submitted before the deadline. Applicants should:

1. Watch for FEMA Letters and Notifications

FEMA will send a letter or online notification explaining what assistance has been approved or what additional information is needed.

Read all letters carefully and follow any instructions provided.

2. Respond to Requests for Information

If FEMA asks for documents such as proof of occupancy, ownership, identity, or insurance decisions, send them as soon as possible.

Documents can be uploaded at DisasterAssistance.gov , submitted via the FEMA mobile app , mailed or faxed as directed, or provided at locations where FEMA staff are present.

3. Prepare for Possible Inspections

If you reported home damage, a FEMA inspector may contact you to schedule a visit. Inspectors will: Show official FEMA photo ID, and Never ask for money or payment of any kind.



If you miss a call or appointment, contact FEMA to reschedule.

4. Understand Your Right to Appeal

If you receive a decision letter and disagree with the outcome, you have 60 days from the date of the letter to submit a written appeal.

Your appeal should explain why you believe the decision is incorrect and include any supporting documentation.

Work with a case manager if needed on best courses of action for appeal and next steps in your recovery.

Other Assistance Still Remains

Insurance remains a key part of recovery:

Impacted residents should continue working with their insurance companies and send FEMA any updated settlement or denial letters.

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low‑interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits for repairs and replacement of disaster-damaged property. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster . Applicants may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800- 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

State and county agencies, as well as local non-profit and faith-based organizations, continue to provide support such as cleanup help, supplies, and other services. To learn more about state resources visit ready.hawaii.gov or call 211.

Stay in Touch with FEMA

Applicants should keep their information current:

Update FEMA if your phone number, mailing address, email, or insurance information changes.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 1‑800‑621‑3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov , or use the FEMA mobile app to review your case or make updates.

, or use the to review your case or make updates. If you use a relay service, such as video relay or captioned telephone, please provide FEMA with the number for that service when you call.

FEMA remains committed to working with the State of Hawaiʻi, counties, and local partners to support residents impacted by the Kona Low flooding as they continue their recovery.