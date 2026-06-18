First Lady Kaʻihi Bisssen is featured speaker at 2026 Maui Nui Women’s Conference, July 9-10

First Lady Isabella Kaʻihikapulani Bisssen. File PC: (2023) Wendy Osher

Created for women to reconnect, restore and rise together, the two-day E Hoʻi I Ka Piko: 2026 Maui Nui Women’s Conference from July 9-10, 2026, in South Maui will feature opening remarks by First Lady Kaʻihi Bissen.

First Lady Bissen will speak during the morning segment from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on July 9, joining Maui County Committee on the Status of Women Chairwoman Malia Davidson in setting the tone around pilina — the relationships and connections that hold families, communities and generations together. The gathering – for women, families, practitioners, community leaders, kūpuna and advocates – is dedicated to honoring the wisdom, leadership, resilience and collective power of women across Maui Nui.

With panel discussions, cultural teachings and opportunities for networking and reflection, attendees will engage with local leaders, practitioners, entrepreneurs, advocates and cultural practitioners who are shaping the future of Maui Nui. Also, a curated marketplace of local vendors, artisans and community organizations will be included.

Day 1 sessions:

The first day includes the following sessions:

Hoʻi I Ka Piko: Return to Your Mana.

Navigating Hānau: Collaborations, Cooperation and Communication in Hawaiʻi’s Maternal Healthcare System.

Holding Power Graciously: Women in Leadership.

Leading Through Uncertainty: Women in Business on Maui.

Mothering the next generation.

Connection to ʻāina during the International Year of the Woman Farmer.

Māhū: Keepers of Balance.

Day 2 sessions:

The second day will include sessions on disaster preparedness including:

ʻIke Kūpuna: Cycles of Life & Body.

Women of Wai.

The Future is Wahine: Young Women in Business.

E Hoʻi I Ka Piko: 2026 Maui Nui Women’s Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9 and 10 at Hale o Laʻie (Former Haggai Institute) in Kīhei. Single-day tickets are $40-$45 and two-day passes are $65-$75 at https://www.pacificbirthcollective.org/mauinuiwomensconference ; breakfast and lunch are included. Childcare and keiki programming are available.

Hosted by the Kumukahi Ke Aloha, the YWCA Women’s Business Center and the Pacific Birth Collective, the conference is sponsored by the Maui County Committee on the Status of Women and the County Department of Human Services.

Women’s Health Conference 2026

For full schedule, information, registration and sponsorship opportunities, contact Pacific Birth Collective at info@pacificbirthcollective.org or visit https://www.pacificbirthcollective.org/mauinuiwomensconference .

The Maui County Committee on the Status of Women is a seven-member volunteer mayoral advisory group that advocates for gender equality, addresses women’s issues and ensures female representation in local government. For information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/178/Committee-on-the-Status-of-Women .