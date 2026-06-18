Gas Watch: prices continue to ease ahead of Independence Day travel

Hawaiʻi drivers are getting some relief at the pump as the busy summer travel season heats up, according to AAA Hawaiʻi’s Weekend Gas Watch. Gas prices continue to trend downward slightly statewide and more significantly nationwide, due in part to lower crude oil prices following a US-Iran agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Today’s statewide average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Hawaiʻi is $5.57, down one cent from last week and $1.11 higher than at this time last year. Hawaiʻi’s highest recorded average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $5.67, set on April 19, 2026.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined for four consecutive weeks. For the first time since March 30, it stands at $3.99 per gallon, down 13 cents from last week but 81 cents higher than a year ago. Lower gas prices come as millions of Americans prepare to travel for the Independence Day holiday in record numbers beginning next weekend.

At $5.57 per gallon, Hawaiʻi has the second-highest average gasoline price in the nation, behind California at $5.64 per gallon. Washington ranks third at $5.43 per gallon.

AAA Weekend Gas Watch: Average price of gasoline as of 9 a.m. on June 18, 2026.

In Kahului , the average price is $5.63 per gallon, down two cents from last week and $1.19 higher than a year ago.

, the average price is $5.63 per gallon, down two cents from last week and $1.19 higher than a year ago. In Honolulu , the average price for regular unleaded is $5.52 per gallon, down one cent from last week and $1.15 higher than a year ago.

, the average price for regular unleaded is $5.52 per gallon, down one cent from last week and $1.15 higher than a year ago. In Hilo , drivers are paying $5.63 per gallon, unchanged from last week and $1.00 higher than a year ago.

, drivers are paying $5.63 per gallon, unchanged from last week and $1.00 higher than a year ago. In Līhuʻe, the average price is $5.90 per gallon, down one cent from last week and 86 cents higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices are trading below $80 per barrel, helping to ease pressure on gas prices,” said AAA Hawaiʻi spokesperson Kandace Redd. “While drivers are seeing some welcome relief at the pump, prices remain higher than they were at this time last year. AAA Hawaiʻi expects travel volumes to remain near record levels during the Independence Day holiday period, with most travelers choosing to take road trips. Motorists can help stretch their fuel dollars by comparing prices and seeking out the lowest-cost stations near them using tools such as the free AAA Mobile app.”