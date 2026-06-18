Maui News

Kālepa project closes remote East Maui roadway during daytime hours on weekdays

June 18, 2026, 1:00 PM HST
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Kalepa Rockfall Netting Replacement. PC: County of Maui (March 2026)

Hāna Highway at Kālepa Point is closed to traffic on weekdays (M-F) between mile markers 38 and 39 while Kālepa Rockfall Netting Replacement project work is conducted. Work takes place Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is anticipated to last five months.

The remote section of County roadway in East Maui will be open to the public during nonworking hours, and emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass for the duration of the project. The County of Maui Department of Public Works advises motorists should observe signs and use caution in the vicinity of the project.

Kalepa Rockfall Netting Replacement. PC: County of Maui (March 2026)

The project involves repairing and stabilizing the slope at Kālepa Point. Crews will clear vegetation, remove loose rocks, replace damaged rockfall barriers, install new protective mesh and anchors, and reinforce portions of the slope.

Kalepa Rockfall Netting Replacement. PC: County of Maui (March 2026)
Kālepa Rockfall Netting Replacement project. PC: courtesy

For more information, call the County DPW Engineering Office at 808-270-7845.

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