Maui Police Department promotes Phillips and Santos to rank of Captain

(L to R) Brandon Phillips and Keoki Santos. PC: Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department announced the promotions of Brandon Phillips and Keoki Santos to the rank of Captain, effective June 16, 2026.

Captain Brandon Phillips joined the Maui Police Department in 2011, where he began his career in the Lahaina Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Lanai Patrol District, where he served for two years. After completing his tour on Lanai, he transferred to the Wailuku Patrol District.

In 2016, he transferred to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, where he served as the School Resource Officer (SRO) for Iao Intermediate School for four years. Upon being promoted to the rank of Sergeant, he served at the Wailuku Receiving Desk and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division, where he served as the School Resource Officer Supervisor for three years. In 2024, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, where he most recently served as a Watch Commander in the Wailuku Patrol Division.

Captain Phillips also served for nine years on the Special Response Team, where he held roles as both an operator and sniper. He is currently attending the prestigious FBI National Academy, Session 298, in Quantico, Virginia, an intensive 10-week leadership and professional development program for law enforcement executives from across the nation and around the world. Captain Phillips holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from Arizona State University.

Captain Phillips and his wife Gabriella have two children, Mason and Maya.

Captain Keoki Santos joined the Maui Police Department in 2006. Throughout his career, in addition to several patrol assignments, he has served in numerous specialized units, including the Crime Reduction Unit, Special Response Team, Criminal Intelligence Unit, and Vice Canine. He is currently assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division and the Special Response Team’s Aerial Unit as a Hoist Operator.

In August 2023, Captain Santos was assigned to the Lahaina Wildfires response as Acting Lieutenant. He played a key role in the initial search and rescue efforts, coordinating with the Maui Police Department command staff, FEMA, and other agencies. He also supported burn zone re-entry operations and numerous additional critical tasks. In 2024, he was awarded the Hawaiʻi State Law Enforcement Officials Association (HSLEOA) Award for his leadership and contributions during the disaster recovery efforts.

He gives thanks to Ke Akua for His guidance and grace. He is especially grateful to his wife Keala and their three children, Alaula, Kahiau, and Ha‘aheo, for their unwavering love, patience, and support.