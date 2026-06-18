Maui Surf Forecast for June 19, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 7-10 6-8 5-7 4-6 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 05:52 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:05 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 05:11 AM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate, long period south swell is peaking at advisory levels this afternoon, thus have issued a High Surf Advisory for all south facing through early Friday morning. Surf should drop below advisory levels by Friday as this swell begins to gradually fade late tonight into the weekend. A series of smaller south- southwest swells will fill in Sunday into the first half of next week and will maintain surf near seasonal averages through next week.

Tiny surf will prevail on north and east shores through most of the coming week. A slight increase in east shore surf is expected around next Tuesday or Wednesday as trade winds build across the region.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.