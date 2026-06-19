Breadfruit ready for harvest, shot by Hawaiʻi Ulu Cooperative. PC: Hawai‘i Farm Project / Hawai‘i Ulu Collective.

Early bird registration is now officially open for the 2026 ‘Ulu Ho‘olaule‘a and Global Breadfruit Summit, a landmark international gathering taking place Sept. 19–24, 2026, in the Kaluʻulu breadfruit belt on Hawai‘i Island.

Organizers say the ‘Ulu Summit is the largest gathering of breadfruit experts in the world. The summit intends to open knowledge exchange and a shared path toward scaling ‘ulu production thoughtfully and sustainably, without mono-cropping or straying further away from traditional growing practices.

The summit will take place in South Kona, on the strip of land now famous as the “Kona Coffee Belt.” But long before coffee arrived, this same 20-mile stretch along Hawai’i Island’s West Coast was known as the ‘Ulu Belt; producing an estimated 30 million pounds of food a year. At that scale, today’s harvest could offset the islands’ entire annual volume of imported potatoes, according to organizers.

Breadfruit orchard shot by Hawaiʻi Ulu Cooperative. PC: Hawai‘i Farm Project / Hawai‘i Ulu Collective.

The Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative is owned by over 120 small, diversified family farms across Hawai‘i Island and Maui—particularly in Wailuku and Waihe’e. It is among eight groups collaboratively organizing the event. Others include: Pacific Farmers Organisations, Indigenous Cropping Systems Laboratory, CTAHR, Ulupono Initiative, The Healy Foundation, Friends of Amy B.H. Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden and The Breadfruit Institute of the National Tropical Botanical Garden.

The upcoming summit brings together farmers, researchers, Indigenous knowledge holders, chefs, educators, community leaders, and innovators from across the Pacific and beyond. The week-long event will celebrate ‘ulu (breadfruit) as both an ancestral staple food and a globally significant climate-resilient crop with transformative potential for the future of food systems.

Building on the momentum of seven previous international breadfruit summits, most recently held in Tonga in 2024, the 2026 gathering aims to strengthen relationships across islands and disciplines while uplifting practical solutions rooted in cultural knowledge, ecological stewardship, and regenerative agriculture.

A Week of ‘Ulu

Tongan dish using ulu. File PC: (2024) Global Breadfruit Summit courtesy of Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative

The 2026 ‘Ulu Ho‘olaule‘a will feature multiple interconnected events throughout Kona:

ʻUlu Festival | Saturday, Sept. 19 | Amy Greenwell Ethnobotanical Garden

A vibrant public celebration highlighting the cultural significance, culinary versatility, and community importance of breadfruit through demonstrations, food, music, education, and local vendors.

ʻAha ʻUlu | Sunday–Monday, Sept. 20–21 | Kahalu‘u Ma Kai

A gathering rooted in cultural protocol, storytelling, and Indigenous knowledge exchange among practitioners and cultural leaders from across Oceania.

Global Breadfruit Summit | Tuesday–Thursday, Sept. 22–24 | OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa An international convening focused on research, agroforestry, propagation, food innovation, farmer education, climate adaptation, and community-driven solutions centered around breadfruit.

Edible Showcase | Wednesday, Sept. 23 | OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa A culinary celebration featuring innovative ʻulu-centered dishes from chefs, producers, and food innovators across Hawai‘i and the Pacific.

Global Interest, Wide-Ranging Topics

The 2026 Global Breadfruit Summit attracts an extraordinary range of presenters and session proposals from across the Pacific region and around the world, reflecting breadfruit’s vital role as a cornerstone crop for resilient futures.

Presentation topics will span the full ecosystem of breadfruit revival and innovation, from practical farmer tools, agroforestry techniques, and propagation science, to cultivar preservation, soil health research, and climate-resilient agriculture. Sessions will also explore Indigenous food systems, cultural restoration, community-led revitalization projects, school and youth food sovereignty initiatives, and emerging opportunities in value-added manufacturing, entrepreneurship, and ʻulu-based product development. Together, the program reflects the growing global movement to position breadfruit as both a culturally significant ancestral crop and a powerful solution for regenerative agriculture.

The summit will include presentations, workshops, posters, panel discussions, demonstrations, and hands-on learning opportunities designed to appeal to researchers, farmers, educators, policymakers, food entrepreneurs, chefs, and passionate ʻulu enthusiasts alike.

“This gathering represents far more than a conference,” organizers said. “It is an opportunity to strengthen a living global network of people working to restore ancestral food systems, support local economies, and cultivate long-term food security rooted in reciprocity with land and community.”

Call for Submissions Still Open

File PC: (2024) Global Breadfruit Summit courtesy of Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative

Organizers are continuing to welcome proposals for presentations, workshops, demonstrations, posters, and other session formats through June 30, 2026. Link to the submission application form for presentations, workshops, posters or other engagements can be found here.

Contributions are encouraged from farmers, researchers, cultural practitioners, nonprofit leaders, educators, chefs, students, and innovators whose work intersects with breadfruit, agroforestry, Indigenous knowledge, climate resilience, food sovereignty, and community-based solutions.

Registration & Sponsorship Opportunities

Early bird registration is now open for attendees wishing to participate in the summit and associated events.

Sponsorship and partnership opportunities are also available for organizations interested in supporting Indigenous agriculture, Pacific food systems, climate adaptation, and community resilience initiatives.

For registration, sponsorship opportunities, proposal submissions, and event updates, visit the official Summit event page here.

Stay On Site at the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa

Attendees are encouraged to book accommodations at the OUTRIGGER Kona Resort & Spa, the official host venue for the Global Breadfruit Summit and several key events throughout the week. Staying on site offers a unique opportunity to remain immersed in the gathering, connect with fellow attendees from across the Pacific and beyond, and fully experience this historic celebration of ʻulu and Indigenous food systems.

A special group rate is now available for event participants through our dedicated booking link.

Rooms are limited and expected to fill quickly during the event week. Early booking is strongly encouraged.