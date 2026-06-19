HTDC awards Innovation Grants to strengthen Hawaiʻi’s manufacturing and tech sectors

Mana Up at Kahului Airport. PC: Wendy Osher (4.21.26)

The Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation (HTDC) has awarded millions of dollars in grant funding across several key programs to support local businesses and accelerate statewide innovation.

HTDC leaders say these allocations reinforce the corporation’s commitment to cultivating a robust technology and business ecosystem in Hawaiʻi that nurtures economic resilience, fosters innovation and fuels long-term growth for local enterprises.

HTDC’s Manufacturing Assistance Program (MAP), a signature initiative supporting the state’s manufacturing sector, continued to demonstrate strong demand and measurable economic impact in FY26. The program received $1.7 million in funding requests and awarded $865,660 to 26 companies, including seven first-time MAP recipients, following a rigorous evaluation and tiered scoring process.

These awards leveraged more than $10 million in qualified manufacturing investments statewide, underscoring the importance of continued MAP funding to sustain growth, modernize production capabilities and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s manufacturing competitiveness.

FY26 MAP Award Recipients

Big Island Booch Inc.

COHI Inc. dba Coffees of Hawaiʻi

Cyanotech Corporation*

Diamond Bakery Company Ltd.

FCH Enterprises Inc.

Galleon Chocolate Trade Company Inc.*

Gtscientific LLC*

Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Producers Cooperative

Hawaiʻi Candy Factory

Hawaiian King Candies LLC

Hawaiian Sun Products

Kona Mountain Coffee LLC*

Mahilani Partners LLC*

Manulele Distillers LLC

Min Plastics & Supply Inc.

North Star Scientific Corporation

Oceanit Laboratories Inc.

Pacific Biodiesel Technologies LLC

Pacific Shipyards International LLC

Pawniolo Pets LLC

Purdyco Ltd. dba Island Princess

Rengo Packaging Inc.

Service Printers Hawaii Inc.*

The Art Source Inc.

Waiākea Inc.

WaiHome LLC*

*First-time MAP awardees

Sunflower harvest on Maui. PC: Pacific Biodiesel

The Hawaiʻi Small Business Innovation Research (HSBIR) matching grant program continued to generate strong economic impact in FY26, leveraging approximately $22 million in federal SBIR funding. HTDC received 23 qualified applications across Phases I, II and III and recommended 19 awards following a competitive, policy-driven review. Awards included 11 Phase I, seven Phase II and one Phase III project.

This year’s proposed awards total $1,281,730 and support projects in ocean, space, health and energy technologies, while helping Hawaiʻi companies progress from research to commercialization. The HSBIR program is one of HTDC’s most successful, historically returning more than 20 federal dollars for every state dollar invested. FY26 awards are projected to support 239 new jobs statewide, further strengthening Hawaiʻi’s innovation economy.

“HTDC’s support means a lot to us. This funding helps Second Wave Technologies continue building Tadata.ai here in Hawai‘i and gives us room to keep moving the technology forward after our SBIR Phase I work,” said Chad Kumabe, president of Second Wave Technologies. “It helps us stay focused on turning the research into a practical platform for trusted, evidence-based AI analysis while also preparing for the next stage of SBIR growth. We’re really grateful for HTDC’s support and for the work you all do to help Hawai‘i companies compete in larger national markets.”

FY26 SBIR Award Recipients

Phase I

Black Sand Solutions LLC*

Kauaʻi Sea Farm*

Makai Ocean Engineering Inc.

Nāmaka Algae Inc.*

Nalu Scientific LLC

North Star Scientific Corporation

Ocean Era Inc.

PacMar Technologies LLC

Prime Pacific Enterprises LLC dba Hawaiʻi Pacific Drone Solutions*

Second Wave Technologies LLC*

Waimea Coffee Farm LLC*

Phase II

Cloudstone Innovations Inc.

Makai Ocean Engineering Inc.

MorphOptic Inc.

Nalu Scientific LLC**

Oceanit Laboratories Inc.

PacMar Technologies LLC

WaiHome LLC**

Phase III

North Star Scientific Corporation

*First-time HSBIR companies

**Companies that previously received Phase I matching grants

HTDC continues its support for entrepreneurial development through the Accelerator and Small Business Training Program. In 2026, HTDC awarded $1 million to seven programs selected through a competitive evaluation process. The awardees will deliver comprehensive training, mentorship and support services to Hawaiʻi-based businesses. These initiatives play a critical role in strengthening Hawaiʻi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and helping local companies grow and succeed.

FY26 Accelerator and Small Business Training Program Award Recipients

Blue Startups LLC

Hawaiʻi Ag & Culinary Alliance*

Kealani Solutions LLC*

Mana Up Labs LLC

Maui Economic Development Board Inc.

Pacific Impact Zone Solutions Inc.*

Pacific International Center for High Technology Research

*First-time awardees

Baldwin High School students Aileen Kim and Jeremiah Jacinto celebrate winning the 2025 Daniel K. Inouye Innovation Award at MEDB’s Ke Alahele Education Fund event. The duo received $5,000 for their AI chatbot project “Kūlia Scholarships Connect,” designed to simplify scholarship searches for Hawaiʻi students. File PC: (September 2025) Maui Economic Development Board

“Congratulations to the awardees of the MAP, SBIR and Accelerator grants,” said Trung Lam, executive director and CEO of HTDC. “These programs continue to be powerful catalysts that help our companies innovate, expand and contribute to Hawai‘i’s economic resilience. “It is essential that we continue supporting these businesses so they can thrive, compete and build a stronger future for our state.”

HTDC remains dedicated to elevating Hawaiʻi as a center of innovation and entrepreneurship. These grant investments help advance that vision by empowering local companies to grow and compete in the broader global economy.

For more information about HTDC and its programs, please visit www.htdc.org.

