Maui News

Maui’s Robert Loree wins Boys golf 13-14 division of 2026 King Auto Group State Championship

June 19, 2026, 3:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Boys 13-14. Winner: Robert Loree, Kula – Maui

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee Hawaiʻi (HSJGA|FTH) conducted the 2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship at The Village Course at Waikoloa on June 17-18.

A total of 75 junior golfers from across the state teed up in the event. This tournament awards points for HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year and the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Tour Championship on Kauaʻi in December (an event that is by invitation only to top finishers on the HSJGA|FTH Points List throughout the season).

This event also served as the 13-18 qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Regional Qualifier in July. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship is a three-stage qualifying event held at Coushatta Resort in Louisiana every year in November.

2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Boys 15-18. Winner: Jake Otani, Hilo
2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Girls 13-14. Winner: Cassidy Chang, Honolulu
2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Girls 15-18. Winner: Mia Nakaoka, Mililani

Our 2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship winners were as follows:

  • Boys 13-14: Robert Loree, Kula – Maui
  • Boys 15-18: Jake Otani, Hilo
  • Girls 13-14: Cassidy Chang, Honolulu
  • Girls 15-18: Mia Nakaoka, Mililani

Our 2026 Notah Begay III Junior Golf Regional Qualifiers are:

  • Boys 13-14: Ayven Labuguen, Blake Nakagawa, Allan Paiva, Jason Uno
  • Boys 15-18: Austin Koki, Drew Tom, Ethan Nakatsukasa, Taylor George
  • Girls 13-14: Cassidy Chang, Madison Sur, Lucy Cui, Amelia Silva
  • Girls 15-18: Samantha Monroe, Kira Uno, Brooke Asao, Lia Choi, Mara Gillespie

The age divisions, par and approximate yardage were as follows:

  • Boys 13-14, Par 72, Blue Tees (6,602 yards)
  • Boys 15-18, Par 72, Blue Tees (6,602 yards)
  • Girls 13-14, Par 72, Gold Tees (5,691 yards)
  • Girls 15-18, Par 72, Gold Tees (5,691 yards)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu