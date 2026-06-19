Maui’s Robert Loree wins Boys golf 13-14 division of 2026 King Auto Group State Championship

2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Boys 13-14. Winner: Robert Loree, Kula – Maui

The Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association | First Tee Hawaiʻi (HSJGA|FTH) conducted the 2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship at The Village Course at Waikoloa on June 17-18.

A total of 75 junior golfers from across the state teed up in the event. This tournament awards points for HSJGA | FTH Player of the Year and the season race to the coveted HSJGA | FTH Tour Championship on Kauaʻi in December (an event that is by invitation only to top finishers on the HSJGA|FTH Points List throughout the season).

This event also served as the 13-18 qualifier for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Regional Qualifier in July. The Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship is a three-stage qualifying event held at Coushatta Resort in Louisiana every year in November.

2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Boys 15-18. Winner: Jake Otani, Hilo

2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Girls 13-14. Winner: Cassidy Chang, Honolulu

2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship – Girls 15-18. Winner: Mia Nakaoka, Mililani

Our 2026 King Auto Group 13-18 State Championship winners were as follows:

Boys 13-14: Robert Loree, Kula – Maui

Boys 15-18: Jake Otani, Hilo

Girls 13-14: Cassidy Chang, Honolulu

Girls 15-18: Mia Nakaoka, Mililani

Our 2026 Notah Begay III Junior Golf Regional Qualifiers are:

Boys 13-14: Ayven Labuguen, Blake Nakagawa, Allan Paiva, Jason Uno

Boys 15-18: Austin Koki, Drew Tom, Ethan Nakatsukasa, Taylor George

Girls 13-14: Cassidy Chang, Madison Sur, Lucy Cui, Amelia Silva

Girls 15-18: Samantha Monroe, Kira Uno, Brooke Asao, Lia Choi, Mara Gillespie

The age divisions, par and approximate yardage were as follows:

Boys 13-14, Par 72, Blue Tees (6,602 yards)

Boys 15-18, Par 72, Blue Tees (6,602 yards)

Girls 13-14, Par 72, Gold Tees (5,691 yards)

Girls 15-18, Par 72, Gold Tees (5,691 yards)