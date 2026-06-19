Nā Hōkū Hanohano nominees and awardees at the star-studded Nā Hōkū Hou concert on Maui, June 27

Henry Kapono (left) and Brother Noland (right). PC of Noland: Alden Fukushima via MACC

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents a celebration of Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musicians nominated this year, as well as past awardees. The concert dubbed Nā Hōkū Hou, will be in Castle Theater at the MACC on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Appearing both separately and together will be Henry Kapono, Brother Noland, Anthony Pfluke, and Kalaʻe Camarillo, who garnered a combined 15 nominations in 2026 and an amazing 30 awards combined in past years.

Leading all with eight nominations this year is Maui’s own Anthony Pfluke with the release of Kuʻu Lei Lokelani. Kalaʻe Camarillo has five nominations in 2026, while Henry Kapono is nominated for three more this year to add to his historic haul of Nā Hōkū awards in previous years.

Adding interest to the MACC concert lineup is that Henry Kapono, Anthony Pfluke, and Kalaʻe Camarillo are all nominated in the category of Male Vocalist of the Year.

The nominations were announced for the 49th Annual Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards on July 11, 2026, in Honolulu. The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards are considered to be Hawaiʻi’s equivalent of the Grammy Awards. The MACC presents a sampling of this year’s top nominees and past award winners in one evening of incredible music.

Tickets are on sale now at MauiArts.org.

Henry Kapono

Henry Kapono

2026 Nominations

Lifetime Achievement Award

Male Vocalist of the Year

Hawaiian EP of the Year 21 previous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards



Henry Kapono Kaʻaihue is a Grammy-nominated, multi-award-winning Native Hawaiian singer songwriter known for his soulful voice, timeless songs, and electrifying performances. Rising to fame in the ’70s as one half of the legendary duo Cecilio & Kapono (C&K), he has become a cultural icon and a leading figure in Hawaiʻi’s music scene. Beyond performing, Henry is a producer, music director, and community leader who continues to champion Hawaiʻi’s music through his work with the Henry Kapono Foundation and Kapono Inc., dedicated to creating and sharing Hawaiʻi’s stories worldwide.

Henry Kapono will also be joined on stage by Clara Stegall, a member of the Henry Kapono Foundation’s “On the Rise” (OTR) program. The program is dedicated to fueling the careers of Hawai’i’s emerging musicians, providing the support they need to grow as professional entertainers.

Anthony Pfluke at the 18th Annual Maui ʻUkulele Festival

Anthony Pfluke

2026 Nominations

Male Vocalist of the Year

Album of the Year

Hawaiian Single of the Year

Music Video of the Year

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year

Song of the Year

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year

Anthony Pfluke has performed across the Hawaiian Islands, the US West Coast, Asia—his live music reaching as far as the Austrian alps this year. Anthony is regarded as one of the top ‘ukulele players of Hawai‘i. This mastery, combined with his invigorating 12-string Slack-key guitar and soul-stirring compositions, brought to life by his wide-range, captivating voice, enthralls audiences with every performance, leaving a lasting impression wherever he plays.

Brother Noland. PC: Alden Fukushima via MACC

Brother Noland

Lifetime Achievement Award 2019

Reggae Album of the Year 2007

Kī Hōʻalu Legacy Award 2018

Brother Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music and is widely considered as the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” Fluid in both Slack Key and standard guitar tunings, Brother Noland goes wherever the music carries him. Brother Noland is popular for his unique interpretations (or “Nolandization”) of songs, yet remains respectful of traditional Hawaiian music and culture. Born and raised in Kalihi Palama on the island of Oʻahu, Brother Noland is most famous for his original song Coconut Girl, which birthed the “Jawaiian” contemporary style (fusion of Hawaiian & Reggae) music.

Kalaʻe Camarillo

Kala’e Camarillo

2026 Nominations

Male Vocalist of the Year

Album of the Year

Single of the Year

Song of the year

Contemporary Album of the Year Six previous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards



Born and raised in Kīhei, Maui, Kalaʻe Camarillo comes from a family of music educators and entertainers. His grandfather, George Camarillo, started the first ʻukulele band in Hawai’i public schools at Waiakea Intermediate, and his father, Rama, followed in his footsteps by becoming an ʻukulele teacher as well.

In addition, his mother, Cora, is the sister of multi Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Lehua Kalima of Nā Leo Pilimehana. In 2024, he released “Sands of Old Lahaina,” a song he composed just one day after the Lahaina wildfires, in the hope to shine light and bring hope to the people of Lahaina. It went on to be awarded Music Video, Single, and Song of the Year.

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires and floods, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Everyone who brings items for donation will be entered into a drawing to win a personal meet & greet with the artists and a signed show poster.

Tickets: $30, $45, with a limited number of premium seating for $75. Ticket prices include ALL taxes and fees.

More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available. Keiki 3-12 tickets are half price. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts on select shows, advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.