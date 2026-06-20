Haʻikū-based Nat Geo Explorer honored in new statue exhibit at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

Katie Mae McConnell, MS, Surfer and Marine Ecologist (Haʻikū, Maui, HI). PC: #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit: Game Changers VC: #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit: Game Changers

Haʻikū-based marine ecologist and big-wave surfer Katie Mae McConnell studies the ocean by day and surfs some of the world’s largest waves, from Peʻahi on Maui to Nazaré in Portugal.

A National Geographic Explorer, she has dived beneath Antarctic ice and documented marine ecosystems around the world, using science and storytelling to raise awareness about climate change and ocean conservation. Her work reflects how STEM careers can intersect with sports in unexpected ways, both in and beyond the water. When she isn’t competing, Katie serves as a substitute teacher, proving to her students that a passion for the ocean can lead to careers as scientists, explorers and professional athletes.

This summer, McConnell is recognized as one of 26 women featured in #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit: Game Changers on display at the FIFA Fan Festival Dallas from now through July 19.

The striking new exhibit of life-sized, 3D-printed statues demonstrates how STEM fuels the world of sports and showcases real careers that young people can pursue when thinking about a future in sports beyond playing on the field.

Katie Mae McConnell, MS, Surfer and Marine Ecologist (Haʻikū, Maui, HI). PC: #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit: Game Changers

Visitors to the FIFA Fan Festival Dallas at Fair Park will be welcomed by 26 statues serving as reminders that the future of sports is powered not only by athletes on the field, but by leaders in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) who are transforming the game behind the scenes.

Lyda Hill Philanthropies’ IF/THEN Initiative and the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee revealed the names of 26 women selected for #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit: Game Changers, a public installation of lime green, life-sized 3D-printed statues representing women from 11 US states in a wide range of careers fueling the global sports industry. By revealing the science behind the sports we love, the exhibit highlights opportunities at the intersection of sports and STEM, and invites the next generation to see themselves in these roles.

The Game Changers include:

Alba Colón Rodríguez, Performance and Motorsports Mechanical Engineer (Huntersville, NC)

Aline Bass Callahan, MBA, Wearable Technology Product Manager (Dallas, TX)

Alison Sheets-Singer, PhD, Biomechanics Researcher (Portland, OR)

Amanda Alvarez Dieppa, PhD, Neuroscientist, Boxer, and Entrepreneur (Dallas, TX)

Ambika Chandra, PhD, Turfgrass Breeder and Professor (Dallas, TX)

Antonia F. Chen, MD, MBA, Orthopedic Surgeon (Dallas, TX)

Branay Hicks, Athletic Trainer (Frisco, TX)

Caiti Donovan, Data Strategist and Behavioral Scientist (Brooklyn, NY)

Christy Schuld, Sports Dietician (Dallas, TX)

Colleen M. Hacker, PhD, Mental Performance Coach (Tacoma, WA)

Cynt Marshall, Sports Executive (Dallas, TX)

Jessica Isaacs, PhD, Biomechanical Engineer (Philadelphia, PA)

Jill Monaghan, MArch, Architect (Lee’s Summit, MO)

Julie Foudy, Soccer Legend, Broadcaster, Podcaster and Advocate (San Clemente, CA)

Katie Mae McConnell, MS, Surfer and Marine Ecologist (Haʻikū, HI)

Lindsay Golich, MS, Environmental Physiologist (Colorado Springs, CO)

Lucy Li, Professional Golfer and Data Scientist (Redwood Shores, CA)

Marcia Faustin, MD, Family and Sports Medicine Physician (Sacramento, CA)

Martha Walters, Broadcast Audio Engineer (Hendersonville, TN)

Monique S. Burton, MD, Pediatrician and Sports Medicine Physician (Seattle, WA)

Nadia Banks, Spatial AI Executive (Menlo Park, CA)

Naomi Girma, MS, Professional Soccer Player (San Jose, CA)

Natalie White, Athletic Footwear Entrepreneur (New York, NY)

Rachel Ferdinando, Food Innovation and Consumer Brands Executive (Plano, TX)

Sarah Mallepalle, Data Analyst (Dallas, TX)

Sophia Ulman, PhD, Sports Biomechanist (Frisco, TX)

Free and open to the public, the exhibit is designed to inspire the next generations to see themselves in STEM careers by amplifying the stories of real women driving innovation in one of the world’s most influential industries.

“We are excited to celebrate this remarkable group of women featured in #IfThenSheCan – The Exhibit: Game Changers and introduce their stories to a global audience,” said Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies, LH Capital, Inc. and Co-Founder of IF/THEN. “Sports captivate young people everywhere. By showcasing women thriving in STEM careers connected to the sports industry during one of the world’s biggest sporting events, we hope young visitors will see the many paths available for their own futures and recognize that they belong in these fields.”

Each statue connects to a digital story featuring photos and videos that bring the woman’s journey and career to life.

“We are honored to showcase these statues during FIFA Fan Festival Dallas,” said Monica Paul, President of the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee. “These works celebrate the powerful influence each of these women has made throughout their lives, and we are excited for fans from around the world to experience their impact first-hand here at FIFA Fan Festival Dallas throughout the tournament this summer.”

“When girls can see women succeeding in STEM careers tied to something as exciting and universal as sports, it can change how they imagine their own futures,” said Lyda Hill, Founder of Lyda Hill Philanthropies. “We hope every young person who experiences this exhibit leaves believing there is a place for them in science, technology, engineering, and math. If they can see it, then they can be it.”

Located along the pedestrian walkway inside the Southwest Entry Gate within FIFA Fan Festival Dallas, the statues will greet the expected tens of thousands of fans as they enter the attraction each day. For more information about attending Fan Festival, visit www.DallasFWC26.com/FIFAFanFestival-Dallas.