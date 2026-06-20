Hua Momona Foundation announces Sustainability Summit: RISE Maui, Aug. 17-21

The Hua Momona Foundation, a nonprofit leading Maui’s recovery and long-term resilience efforts following the Lahaina fires, announces the first annual RISE Maui 2026 – the Regeneration, Innovation, and Sustainability Experience – a first-of-its-kind immersive summit designed to foster connection, innovation, and impact through the lens of regeneration.

Running August 17–21st at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa and at Hua Momona Farms in Lahaina, RISE Maui will bring together like-minded global leaders, innovators, and the local Maui community.

Set against oceanfront views and lush farmland landscapes, RISE Maui invites guests to take part in daily rituals and curated experiences, from morning wellness practices to intimate conversations with speakers and cultural leaders. Blending the intellectual depth of a summit with the intimacy of a retreat, RISE Maui is designed to spark meaningful dialogue and collaboration that support Maui’s future, cultural heritage, and broader environmental impact.

Purchase tickets and learn more at RISE-Maui.org

Attendees will engage in daily keynotes, panels, and hands-on workshops exploring critical global challenges, including environmental stewardship, food and water security, spirituality, technology, AI, cultural preservation, and the future of sustainable innovation.

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS AND PANELS INCLUDE:

● Rod Roddenberry, Star Trek Executive Producer and son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, will co-host an innovation panel with the Hua Momona Foundation’s CEO, Gary Grube

● Jason Resch, a former IBM Master Inventor with 1,072 patents, will lead a panel on innovation and Quantum Entanglement

● Dr. Sasha Luccioni, an AI & Climate Change Expert who gave a TED Talk in 2025 introducing a power-efficient AI alternative to current data centers, titled “We’re Doing AI All Wrong. Here’s How to Get It Right”

We’re Doing AI All Wrong. Here’s How to Get It Right | Sasha Luccioni | VC: TED

● Diego Sabino, co-founder of The Only Caviar (alongside Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul), will discuss how the brand, which raises its Sturgeons in Italy, merges luxury with sustainability

● Gary Grube, tech entrepreneur with 644 patents and CEO/Founder of Hua Momona Foundation and Farms

● Mark Neal, of Neal Family Vineyards, the first Regenerative Organic Certified vineyard in Napa, will discuss their pioneering sustainability practices alongside Maui farmers who have practiced traditional Hawaiian ecosystem stewardship for hundreds of years.

● Matthias Scheutz, Tufts University Professor of Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering; Center Director for Human-AI Interactions at Tufts Institute for AI, who works on finding energy-efficient, safe alternatives to generative AI models with better guaranteed task performance

● Tom MacTavish, Chief Designer of entigenlogic AI and the Franklin Discovery low-power AI product

● W. Kamaunu Kahaialii, a Hawaiian cultural expert and indigenous innovation specialist, will speak on the intersection of sustainability, AI, and Hawaiian culture

● James Carpio, founder of HUI NEHU, a nonprofit organization based in Wailuku, HI, focused on environmental initiatives. He will bring a lifetime of hands-on conservation and public service to a sustainability track panel.

● “Uncle Oliver” Dukelow, an off-the-grid Taro farmer in Kahakuloa, Maui, focused on preserving indigenous agricultural methods, dating back over 1,000 years, for traditional Hawaiian kalo (taro) cultivation.

● Olaf Lange, Farm Manager at Volcano Wasabi, who specializes in cultivating authentic, fresh wasabi on the Big Island, and is fully sustainable off-grid

● Jun Yao, University of Massachusetts, Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Adjunct Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Alternative Greener Energy

● Bernard Fowler, The Rolling Stones’ collaborator for the past 20 years, will lead a presentation about the technological advancements and growing creative boundaries in the music industry

● Manesha, the “Reiki Queen,” a Reiki practitioner & integrative Arts specialist

RISE SCHEDULE AND ACTIVITIES INCLUDE:

MONDAY, AUG. 17: ALOHA WELCOME

● Welcome Reception & Live Music: Featuring legendary Hawaiian musicians, John Cruz and Steven Grimes. Light bites and drinks will be served.

TUESDAY, AUG. 18: SUSTAINABILITY & AI

● Attendees will gather for the Origin Story of Maui before departing for Hua Momona Farms.

● Programming begins with a keynote by Dr. Sasha Luccioni and a Q&A with Gary Grube, will follow. There will also be a conversation on Climate Change & Technology featuring Matthias Scheutz.

● Farm tours and lunch provided by Hua Momona Farms Chef Zach Laidlaw.

● Afternoon programming shifts to sustainability in farming, featuring insights from local Hawaiian farmers and Hua Momona Farms Head Chef Zach Laidlaw, who spearheads the entire culinary experience at RISE. The talk will also discuss sustainability practices in the luxury wine and caviar spaces.

● Special tree planting service project presented by Treecovery.

● ʻOhana Dinners: The Hawaiian word for “family.” RISE attendees will gather in small groups for an intimate dinner of conversation and collaboration. Each ʻohana will be hosted by a local West Maui restaurant and include a speaker from RISE.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19: INNOVATION

● Reiki Queen Manesha Sian will start the day in a special healing ceremony before guests depart for Hua Momona Farms.

● Programming includes a series of “RISE Talks” – Innovation & the Universe, Innovation & Culture, Innovation & Green Energies, and culminates with a panel of experts led by Rod Roddenberry and co-moderated by Gary Grube titled The New Intelligence: Where Innovation meets AI.

● Guests will then join the all-star line-up of artists from Maui Music & Food Experience for dinner, drinks, networking, and conversation. RISE attendees receive special meet-and-greet access at this intimate gathering.

● Special Oceanside Conversation will feature a conversation between Bernard Fowler of the Rolling Stones & musician Nick Tremulis

THURSDAY, AUG. 20: REGENERATION

● Depart early for an excursion to Uncle Oliver’s Taro Farm, where guests travel by 4-wheeler across mountain streams and through tropical jungles to an expansive clearing. On a guided tour not available to the public, guests will learn about Hawaiian irrigation practices used for 1,000 years, the spirituality of Taro, and how Ohana is derived from it.

● Programming includes a conversation on regeneration and spirituality in the world of AI. The following question will be posed: “How does Aloha play a role in this new evolving world of AI – and what role does spirituality play?”

● Hua Momona Farms Gala Dinner: An intimate evening of philanthropic fun, featuring an all-star line-up of West Maui Chefs, special performances by Maui Music & Food artists, and more. Learn firsthand how Hua Momona Farms is making a massive impact on Maui and how contributions are supporting an expansive effort. **Ticket purchase required**

FRIDAY, AUG. 21: RISE MAUI CLOSING CEREMONY

● Ocean-front closing ceremony to recap the RISE experience and new Ohana connection. A time to embrace what’s been received and set an intention for departure.

Tech entrepreneur with 644 patents and CEO/Founder of Hua Momona Foundation and Farms, Gary Grube, said: “Never before has the velocity of technology impacted both our global village and humankind. While uniquely engaging with world-class experts in this intimate gathering on Maui, attendees will get rare insights into breakthrough tech and policy challenges around the corner. Topics and demos will highlight quantum mechanics, tapping into fundamental physics for more sustainable power sources to surpass current renewables and next-gen AI approaches to cut power consumption by 10X.”

RISE Maui builds on the Hua Momona Foundation’s ongoing mission to support Maui’s communities. Following the devastating 2023 Lahaina wildfires, the foundation has played a critical role in recovery efforts, delivering over 100,000 meals and sustaining local food distribution systems across the island.

Proceeds and partnerships from RISE Maui will directly support The Lahaina Innovation and Arts Center (LIAC, under the Hua Momona Foundation) in these initiatives, as well as continued investments in education, agriculture, youth programs, and long-term community resilience. With its unique blend of innovation, culture, and connection, RISE Maui is poised to become a defining global gathering for those committed to building a more sustainable and equitable future.

Following RISE Maui, the Hua Momona Foundation will host the third annual Maui Music & Food Experience (MMFE) on August 21–22 at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. A cornerstone event supporting the foundation’s mission, MMFE brings together acclaimed musicians and world-class chefs.

The first day’s lineup boasts 3 Pounds of Kalo, John Cruz, and headliner Taimane. Closing out the experience, the stage will host Kanekoa, What Mongoose? featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, winner of the Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and longtime collaborator of The Rolling Stones for 25 years, alongside Robert Irving III, as well as four-time Grammy Award-winning headliner LOS LOBOS with special guest Alejandro Escovedo. The event will also feature a roster of globally celebrated chefs, including returning Chef Zach Laidlaw of Hua Momona Farms.