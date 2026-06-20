Maui News

Maui Princess Pageant accepting applications for 2026 competition

June 20, 2026, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Princess Pageant Accepting Applications for 2026 Competition

The Maui Princess Pageant is officially accepting applications for its upcoming 2026 competition, offering young girls across Maui the opportunity to build confidence, develop leadership skills, and become active participants in their communities.

Interested contestants and their families are invited to attend a virtual informational meeting on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. HST, where they can learn more about the program, competition requirements, and the application process. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to receive the meeting link.

The pageant welcomes participants in the following age divisions:

  • Mini Princess: Ages 6–7
  • Little Princess: Ages 8–9
  • Pre-Teen Princess: Ages 10–11
  • Junior Teen Princess: Ages 12–13

Contestants will participate in three phases of competition:

  • Interview
  • Active Wear
  • Evening Gown

More than a traditional pageant, the Maui Princess Pageant focuses on empowering young girls to discover their strengths, develop self-confidence, and cultivate a heart for service.

“Our goal is to help each princess grow into her confidence, recognize her unique gifts, and understand the impact she can have within her community,” said Lindsay Rodrigues, Pageant Director of the Maui Princess Pageant. “We want every contestant to walk away knowing her voice matters, her presence is valuable, and that true leadership begins with serving others.

This program is about building confident young women who are engaged, compassionate, and committed to making a positive difference in the world around them.”

Applications are currently open, with a deadline to apply of July 1, 2026.

Families interested in learning more about the Maui Princess Pageant or attending the upcoming informational meeting may contact Pageant Director Lindsay Rodrigues at mauiusaprelim@gmail.com.

Maui Princess Pageant Accepting Applications for 2026 Competition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu