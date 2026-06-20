Maui Princess Pageant Accepting Applications for 2026 Competition

The Maui Princess Pageant is officially accepting applications for its upcoming 2026 competition, offering young girls across Maui the opportunity to build confidence, develop leadership skills, and become active participants in their communities.

Interested contestants and their families are invited to attend a virtual informational meeting on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. HST, where they can learn more about the program, competition requirements, and the application process. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to receive the meeting link.

The pageant welcomes participants in the following age divisions:

Mini Princess: Ages 6–7

Little Princess: Ages 8–9

Pre-Teen Princess: Ages 10–11

Junior Teen Princess: Ages 12–13

Contestants will participate in three phases of competition:

Interview

Active Wear

Evening Gown

More than a traditional pageant, the Maui Princess Pageant focuses on empowering young girls to discover their strengths, develop self-confidence, and cultivate a heart for service.

“Our goal is to help each princess grow into her confidence, recognize her unique gifts, and understand the impact she can have within her community,” said Lindsay Rodrigues, Pageant Director of the Maui Princess Pageant. “We want every contestant to walk away knowing her voice matters, her presence is valuable, and that true leadership begins with serving others.

This program is about building confident young women who are engaged, compassionate, and committed to making a positive difference in the world around them.”

Applications are currently open, with a deadline to apply of July 1, 2026.

Families interested in learning more about the Maui Princess Pageant or attending the upcoming informational meeting may contact Pageant Director Lindsay Rodrigues at mauiusaprelim@gmail.com.

Maui Princess Pageant Accepting Applications for 2026 Competition