Wailuku man reported missing by concerned family
The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Edward Kailipalauli, 32, of Wailuku.
Kailipalauli was reported missing by a concerned family member on Saturday, June 20, 2026. He was last seen at his Wailuku residence at approximately 6:10 p.m. this evening. He does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.
Kailipalauli may be vulnerable/at-risk, and his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.
Kailipalauli is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He currently has very distinctive rainbow-colored hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, no shirt, and carrying a red-and-white backpack.
If you know the whereabouts of Kailipalauli, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-016121.