Maui News

Wailuku man reported missing by concerned family

June 20, 2026, 10:22 PM HST
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The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Edward Kailipalauli, 32, of Wailuku.

Kailipalauli was reported missing by a concerned family member on Saturday, June 20, 2026. He was last seen at his Wailuku residence at approximately 6:10 p.m. this evening.  He does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

Kailipalauli may be vulnerable/at-risk, and his family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Kailipalauli is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He currently has very distinctive rainbow-colored hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts, no shirt, and carrying a red-and-white backpack.

If you know the whereabouts of Kailipalauli, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-016121.

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