Diocese of Honolulu and Hawaiʻi Catholic Community Foundation celebrate bicentennial, cathedral renewal

Our Lady of Peace, interior rendering. PC: Hawai‘i Catholic Community Foundation

Catholic leaders, educators, clergy, and community members gathered at Sacred Hearts Academy on Wednesday to launch a statewide celebration commemorating 200 years since the arrival of the Catholic faith in Hawaiʻi and announce a campaign to preserve and restore the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in downtown Honolulu.

The year-long bicentennial observance will begin July 9, 2026 and culminate in July 2027 with statewide liturgical celebrations, cultural programs, educational initiatives, and community events across the islands.

Hosted by the Diocese of Honolulu and Hawaiʻi Catholic Community Foundation, Wednesday’s press conference highlighted the enduring impact Catholic ministries, schools, healthcare providers, and social service organizations have had across Hawaiʻi for generations.

“This story is not just about the early missionaries,” said Bishop Larry Silva, Bishop of Honolulu. “It’s about the people of Hawaiʻi — generation after generation — who received the faith, lived it, and shared it in their own families and communities.”

Sacred Hearts Academy, Chapel. Courtesy: Diocese of Honolulu

Bishop Silva spoke about the Church’s longstanding presence in education, care for the vulnerable, and community life throughout Hawaiʻi.

“As we prepare for this bicentennial, it gives us a chance to pause, to be grateful, and to remember,” Silva said. “At the same time, it also calls us forward.”

The Bicentennial Year officially kicks off on July 9, 2026 with Masses celebrated across the Diocese of Honolulu, bringing parish communities together in unity and prayer throughout the islands.

Additional events include:

A three-day convocation and closing celebration from July 7–9, 2027.

celebration from July 7–9, 2027. A Heritage Pilgrimage to France and Belgium in October 2027 connected to the early missionary history of Hawaiʻi.

in October 2027 connected to the early missionary history of Hawaiʻi. The launch of the official bicentennial website, www.catholichawaii200.org, which will serve as a hub for event information, historical stories, and participation opportunities.

During the program, Father Lane Akiona reflected on the historical roots of Catholicism in Hawaiʻi and the role of the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace as a living symbol of that legacy.

Established in 1843 on land gifted by King Kamehameha III, the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Peace is the oldest Catholic cathedral in continuous use in the United States. The Cathedral also holds special significance as the site where Saint Damien of Molokaʻi was ordained to the priesthood in 1864 before beginning his ministry to those suffering from Hansen’s disease at Kalaupapa.

Father Damien. PC: Hawai‘i Catholic Community Foundation

The Diocese of Honolulu and Hawaiʻi Catholic Community Foundation also announced a capital campaign focused on renewing and restoring the Cathedral Basilica to ensure the historic site continues serving future generations as both a spiritual home and cultural landmark in the heart of Honolulu.

Our Lady of Peace, interior construction. PC: Hawai‘i Catholic Community Foundation

Dr. Brandy Sato, president of Sacred Hearts Academy, emphasized the lasting impact Catholic education has had in Hawaiʻi for more than a century.

“Education is one of the most enduring ways that this mission continues to live on,” Sato said.

The Catholic Church currently serves thousands of Catholics throughout the State of Hawaiʻi and our efforts often address others who are not Catholic as well.

For more information about the bicentennial celebration, upcoming events, or the Cathedral renewal campaign, visit www.catholichawaii200.org.