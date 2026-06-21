Maui News

Investigation in public corruption case becomes even more thorough with new information

June 21, 2026, 12:00 PM HST
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Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez

The Department of the Attorney General continues its biweekly update on an ongoing criminal investigation into a previously federally disclosed transfer of about $35,000.

Since the last update, the department’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division has reviewed evidence, analyzed records, conducted interviews, and evaluated information obtained during the investigation.

“I think most people believed that when this investigation commenced, it would be a simple matter of reviewing the evidence received from the Department of Justice and coming to a conclusion based on the evidence received,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “This is not the case. As more facts are discovered, witnesses interviewed, and documents examined, what seemed a simple matter is, in fact, complex.”

Because the investigation remains active, the department cannot comment on specific evidence, investigative steps, witness interviews, subpoenas, notifications, or potential charging decisions.

“Following the facts as they are uncovered is crucial to ensuring that the results can withstand legal scrutiny,” Lopez said. “To that end, this department will take the time necessary to thoroughly complete the investigation.”

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