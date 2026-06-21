Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce hosts annual membership meeting and luncheon, June 30

The Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce (MNHCC) invites members, business leaders, community partners, and the public to attend its Annual Membership Meeting & Luncheon on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel Rainbow Dining Room.

The gathering serves as an opportunity to celebrate accomplishments, strengthen connections within the business community, and discuss the Chamber’s vision for the future while advancing opportunities for Native Hawaiian businesses and leadership across Maui County.

Attendees will enjoy an island-inspired luncheon, networking opportunities, Chamber updates, and live entertainment by acclaimed Maui musician Leimana Purdy.

The Chamber is also honored to welcome Wendy Osher, News Director for Pacific Media Group Maui and Managing Editor of Maui Now, as the event’s special guest speaker. Osher will share insights on the role of Native Hawaiians and Hawaiians at heart in the media and explore how authentic storytelling, community engagement, and leadership in communications can help elevate Native Hawaiian voices and perspectives across today’s media landscape.

In addition to celebrating the Chamber’s accomplishments and future initiatives, the event will highlight an important board member recruitment effort. The Chamber is actively seeking individuals who are passionate about serving the community, supporting local businesses, and helping guide the organization’s strategic direction. Individuals with diverse professional backgrounds, leadership experience, and a strong sense of kuleana to Maui are encouraged to learn more about board service opportunities.

“Our Annual Membership Meeting is more than a gathering—it’s an opportunity to come together as a community, strengthen relationships, and continue building pathways for Native Hawaiian success in business, education, and leadership,” said leaders with the Maui Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are available for $75 per person.

Businesses and organizations are also invited to participate as event sponsors. A limited number of VIP sponsorship tables are available for $900, which includes seating for eight guests, sponsor recognition during the program, promotional opportunities, and enhanced visibility before and during the event.